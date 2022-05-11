Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

11 May 2022, 14:21

Who is starring in Conversations with Friends and how do you recognise the cast?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the huge success of Normal People back in 2020, Sally Rooney is back with another adaptation.

Conversations With Friends is based on the 2017 book of the same name and is described as a coming of age drama.

The story follows 21-year-old student Frances as she navigates a series of relationships, including with her ex-girlfriend turned best friend, Bobbi.

But who is in the cast of Conversations with Friends and why do you recognise them? Here’s what we know…

Alison Oliver plays Frances

Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations with Friends
Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Alison Oliver is playing the main role of Frances.

She is fairly new to acting, but has previously had roles in Fame Dogs, Woggie, and Home Brewed.

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi

Sasha Lane as Bobbi in Conversations with Freinds
Sasha Lane as Bobbi in Conversations with Freinds. Picture: BBC

Frances’ former lover and closest friend is played by Sasha Lane.

You might recognise her for starring as Star in American Honey, while she has also starred in Utopia, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Loki.

Joe Alwyn plays Nick

Joe Alwyn as Nick in Conversations with Friends
Joe Alwyn as Nick in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Actor Nick is played by Joe Alwyn who has previously starred in The Favourite, A Christmas Carol, Long Halftime Walk and Mary Queen of Scots.

You might also recognise him as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa

Jemima Kirke as Melissa in Conversations with Friends
Jemima Kirke as Melissa in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Jemima Kirke is playing journalist Melissa who previously starred as Hope Haddon in Sex Education.

Her other credits include Girls, Maniac and Untogether.

Sallay Garnett plays Evelyn

Sallay Garnett as Evelyn in Conversations with Friends
Sallay Garnett as Evelyn in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Sallay Garnett grew up between Maynooth, Ireland, and West Africa.

She starred as Mary Magdalene in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican in 2019 and is also known for her roles in A Girl from Mogadishu and Striking Out.

Tommy Tiernan plays Dennis

Tommy Tiernan as Dennis in Conversations with Friends
Tommy Tiernan as Dennis in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Tommy Tiernan is best known for hosting The Tommy Tiernan Show and for playing Gerry in Derry Girls.

Caoimhe Coburn Gray plays Aideen

Caoimhe Coburn Gray as Aideen in Conversations with Friends
Caoimhe Coburn Gray as Aideen in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Caoimhe Coburn Gray's credits include LOVE+ with Malaprop Theatre Company and the short film Flicker.

Kerry Fox plays Valerie

Kerry Fox as Valerie in Conversations with Friends
Kerry Fox as Valerie in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Kerry Fox previously played author Janet Frame in the movie An Angel at My Table directed by Jane Campion, which gained her a Best Actress Award from the New Zealand Film and Television Awards.

Justine Mitchell plays Paula

Justine Mitchell as Paula in Conversations with Friends
Justine Mitchell as Paula in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Justine Mitchell is known for Your Bad Self (2010), Amber (2014) and Pure (2019).

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist
Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé
Mark Labbett has revealed something about the celebrity version of The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals secret trick to help celebrities get questions right
The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK

How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

The Chase won the best daytime gong at the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend

Paul Sinha says 'it stings' as The Chase BAFTA win is cut from main show

Trending on Heart

A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients

Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities

Someone has just become the UK's biggest ever lottery winner

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Make sure you don't miss the spectacular Blood Moon!

When is the total lunar eclipse, what is a Blood Moon and how can I watch it in the UK?

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he's not allowed to see his nephew

'My sister has banned me from seeing my nephew because my dog has the same name'

Lifestyle

A woman has complained about her neighbours

‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’

Lifestyle

The Malone family enjoyed their son's wedding

Gogglebox’s Malone family enjoy celebrations at ‘secret’ son's wedding

Gogglebox

Tom Kerridge took on the ultimate disgusting food challenge

Tom Kerridge takes on Heart Breakfast's disgusting food challenge
Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role
Gogglebox's Lee has updated fans on Jenny after her operation

Gogglebox’s Lee gives update on Jenny as she remains in hospital

Gogglebox

Harry Potter appears to be the only one wearing a button-down cardigan in the Dumbledore's Army scenes

The secret meaning behind Harry Potter's cardigans in Order of the Phoenix
A look back at Little Mix's best moments

Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

Celebrities

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window

Drivers face £5,000 fine or disqualification for letting dog hang out of car window

News