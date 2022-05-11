Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

Who is starring in Conversations with Friends and how do you recognise the cast?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After the huge success of Normal People back in 2020, Sally Rooney is back with another adaptation.

Conversations With Friends is based on the 2017 book of the same name and is described as a coming of age drama.

The story follows 21-year-old student Frances as she navigates a series of relationships, including with her ex-girlfriend turned best friend, Bobbi.

But who is in the cast of Conversations with Friends and why do you recognise them? Here’s what we know…

Alison Oliver plays Frances

Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Alison Oliver is playing the main role of Frances.

She is fairly new to acting, but has previously had roles in Fame Dogs, Woggie, and Home Brewed.

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi

Sasha Lane as Bobbi in Conversations with Freinds. Picture: BBC

Frances’ former lover and closest friend is played by Sasha Lane.

You might recognise her for starring as Star in American Honey, while she has also starred in Utopia, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Loki.

Joe Alwyn plays Nick

Joe Alwyn as Nick in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Actor Nick is played by Joe Alwyn who has previously starred in The Favourite, A Christmas Carol, Long Halftime Walk and Mary Queen of Scots.

You might also recognise him as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa

Jemima Kirke as Melissa in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Jemima Kirke is playing journalist Melissa who previously starred as Hope Haddon in Sex Education.

Her other credits include Girls, Maniac and Untogether.

Sallay Garnett plays Evelyn

Sallay Garnett as Evelyn in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Sallay Garnett grew up between Maynooth, Ireland, and West Africa.

She starred as Mary Magdalene in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican in 2019 and is also known for her roles in A Girl from Mogadishu and Striking Out.

Tommy Tiernan plays Dennis

Tommy Tiernan as Dennis in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Tommy Tiernan is best known for hosting The Tommy Tiernan Show and for playing Gerry in Derry Girls.

Caoimhe Coburn Gray plays Aideen

Caoimhe Coburn Gray as Aideen in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Caoimhe Coburn Gray's credits include LOVE+ with Malaprop Theatre Company and the short film Flicker.

Kerry Fox plays Valerie

Kerry Fox as Valerie in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Kerry Fox previously played author Janet Frame in the movie An Angel at My Table directed by Jane Campion, which gained her a Best Actress Award from the New Zealand Film and Television Awards.

Justine Mitchell plays Paula

Justine Mitchell as Paula in Conversations with Friends. Picture: BBC

Justine Mitchell is known for Your Bad Self (2010), Amber (2014) and Pure (2019).