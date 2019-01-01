Dancing On Ice 2019 Jane Danson: Husband, family and Instagram revealed

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The Coronation Street actress is partnered up with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon

Coronation Street’s Jane Danson will be taking a break from the cobbles to star in Dancing On Ice 2019.

The actress, famous for playing Leanne Battersby, first joined the ITV soap back in 1997 but has decided to switch acting for skating this year now she’s got “a little bit more time for me”.

Speaking about her decision join the show, she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the launch: “I’ve always wanted to do the show, but I turned 40 and I realised that it was now or never.”

Jane is partnered with Slyvain Longchambon, the Dancing on Ice pro who is married to her Corrie co-star Samia.

Commenting on the skating partnership, she said: “It’s not weird, we feel at ease with each other.

“You’re so busy concentrating on the moves and it becomes so formulaic that it doesn’t come into the equation.”

Jane met husband and former Emmerdale actor Robert Beck at the first ever Soap Awards in 1999 and married him in a romantic ceremony six years later in Lancashire.

The couple have two sons, Harry, 12, and Sam, nine, but have revealed that it’s unlikely they will have any more children after Jane suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Speaking about their loss, she said: “Sadly we lost our third child a few years ago – I found out I’d miscarried at the three-month scan. It was heartbreaking and it took us a long time to get over it – I don’t think you ever do.

“There will always be that sadness there and there’ll always be that desire, but we’re getting older now and the boys are growing up. Sometimes you just have to appreciate what you have.”

Want to find out more? You can follow Jane Danson on Instagram @realjanedanson to keep an eye on her routines, backstage snaps and family moments.