Where is Dancing On Ice filmed? And can you ice skate there?

3 January 2020, 15:27

The Dancing On Ice cast film a live show every Sunday
The Dancing On Ice cast film a live show every Sunday. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back presenting Dancing On Ice 2020 but where is it filmed? And can the general public go there?

Dancing On Ice 2020 is bigger and better than ever with a fabulous celebrity line up, their first ever same-sex coupling and a brand new judge in the form of John Barrowman.

So where is Dancing On Ice and all this glitz and glamour filmed? And can the general public go there to skate themselves?

Why did Michael Barrymore quit Dancing On Ice? And who replaced him?

Here’s everything you need to know about the DOI studio location:

Maura Higgins and H from Steps share a photo from the famous ice rink
Maura Higgins and H from Steps share a photo from the famous ice rink. Picture: Ian 'H' Watkins/Instagram

Where is Dancing On Ice filmed?

The popular ITV show has had a few filming locations over the years. Firstly, the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire was the original DOI home.

The cast and crew were then temporarily moved to Shepperton Studios in Surrey and then back to Elstree, before they designed a studio especially for the show in RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.

The DOI celebrities rehearse at different ice rinks around the country
The DOI celebrities rehearse at different ice rinks around the country. Picture: Caprice/Instagram

Can the general public skate at RAF Bovingdon?

Sadly not, as this ice rink is for the Dancing On Ice rehearsals and live shows only.

Where do the Dancing On Ice celebs rehearse?

In the lead up to the live shows, the celebrities, including H from Steps and Maura Higgins in 2020, tend to put their acts together in rinks closest to them.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Maura Higgins is stirring up controversy in the Love island villa

Where is Love Island's Maura Higgins from in Ireland?

Jason Gardiner revealed on Instagram why he quit Dancing On Ice

Why did Jason Gardiner leave Dancing On Ice? The real reason the judge quit the ITV show
The Masked Singer is the wackiest talent show on TV.

What is The Masked Singer UK and how does it work?

Line Of Duty has been commissioned for season six

Line of Duty season 6: When is the release date, who is in the cast and is there a trailer?
Matt Evers is part of the original cast of Dancing On Ice

Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers: Skating partner, boyfriend, age and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Most packaged pasta—including spaghetti, linguine and ravioli—is plant-free.

Is pasta vegan? Everything you need to know for Veganuary

Food & Health

The under desk hammock will transform they way you nap

You can now buy an under-desk hammock that lets you fall asleep at work

Lifestyle

You can now buy heated blankets that plug into your car for cosy journeys.

You can now get an electric blanket for your car – and it costs less than £10

Lifestyle

Myles has hit out at Tracey Goulding on Twitter

Ellie Goulding’s mum apologises to Myles Stephenson after he accuses her of posting 'racist tweet'

Celebrities

Ian 'H' Watkins has two children with his ex-husband

Who is Ian ‘H’ Watkins’ boyfriend? And does he have children?
Joe Swash has two children

Does Joe Swash have a child? I’m A Celebrity host’s son, Stacey Solomon birth details and age revealed