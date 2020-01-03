Where is Dancing On Ice filmed? And can you ice skate there?

The Dancing On Ice cast film a live show every Sunday. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back presenting Dancing On Ice 2020 but where is it filmed? And can the general public go there?

Dancing On Ice 2020 is bigger and better than ever with a fabulous celebrity line up, their first ever same-sex coupling and a brand new judge in the form of John Barrowman.

So where is Dancing On Ice and all this glitz and glamour filmed? And can the general public go there to skate themselves?

Here’s everything you need to know about the DOI studio location:

Maura Higgins and H from Steps share a photo from the famous ice rink. Picture: Ian 'H' Watkins/Instagram

Where is Dancing On Ice filmed?

The popular ITV show has had a few filming locations over the years. Firstly, the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire was the original DOI home.

The cast and crew were then temporarily moved to Shepperton Studios in Surrey and then back to Elstree, before they designed a studio especially for the show in RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.

The DOI celebrities rehearse at different ice rinks around the country. Picture: Caprice/Instagram

Can the general public skate at RAF Bovingdon?

Sadly not, as this ice rink is for the Dancing On Ice rehearsals and live shows only.

Where do the Dancing On Ice celebs rehearse?

In the lead up to the live shows, the celebrities, including H from Steps and Maura Higgins in 2020, tend to put their acts together in rinks closest to them.