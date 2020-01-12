Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star stuns in plunging Celia Kritharioti gown

Phillip Schofield's co-star stuns in plunging Celia Kritharioti gown. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked like a Princess for the second live shows of 2020 Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice 2020 is in full swing, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby taking lead of the ITV reality show every Sunday.

With a glamorous show, comes glamorous outfits, and Holly Willoughby makes no exceptions.

For this Sunday's show, the mum-of-three looked stunning in a plunging silver gown.

Holly teamed the dress, by designer Celia Kritharioti, with a glossy makeup look and a soft up-do.

Before the live show, Holly shared a sneak-peek of her outfit on her Instagram page, writing: "Week 2 on @dancingonice ... let’s see what tonight brings! 6pm @itv ... Dress by @celiakritharioti jewellery by @beegoddessjewellery shoes by @ginashoesofficial."

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in a glittery silver gown. Picture: ITV

Holly's fans were bedazzled by the ensemble, with one commenting: "Looking beautiful as always".

Another person also commented: "You look beautiful", while a third wrote: "I wish I looked like this every Sunday evening!"

Last week for the live shows, Holly looked equally as amazing in a couture Joao Rolo dress.