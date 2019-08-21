Loose Women reshuffle on Bank Holiday Monday set to bring the ‘most emotional show ever’

By Alice Dear

Loose Women’s Bank Holiday Monday show will be very different as the stars react to their most emotional moments on the show.

Instead of a regular Loose Women episode, this August Bank Holiday Monday will see the hit ITV show filmed in a very different way.

In the reshuffle for the special, the Loose Women stars will sit in the audience and react to their milestones throughout the years on the show.

ITV bosses are calling the episode the “most emotional Loose Women yet”.

The Loose Women ladies will relive their biggest moments on the show. Picture: ITV

A source told the Daily Mirror: “It’s an emotional watch as you see for the first time the women reacting to their biggest moments.

"It comes as the show prepares to celebrate 20 years on air this September."

The episode is said to see the Loose Women panelists react to their big announcements on the show, including breakups, marriages and pregnancies.

This will include the announcements made by Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch over the years of their marriage breakdowns.

The episode is said to be one of the most emotional episodes off all time. Picture: ITV

Andrea said of her announcement: "Do you know it's never easy announcing that your marriage is ending, it’s not something that happens overnight.

"It’s a long slow build up of events. Normally it's something that’s contained.

"There comes a point when you have to go public about it."