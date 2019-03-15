EastEnders Jack Ryder looks totally unrecognisable as he makes debut in Holby City

Jack Ryder has come a long way since his Albert Square days. Picture: BBC/PA

The 37-year-old actor shot to fame as Jamie Mitchell on Eastenders.

Over 15 years since Jamie Mitchell was killed off EastEnders, actor Jack Ryder is returning to BBC soap life as surgeon Evan Crowhurst in Holby City.

But the 37-year-old actor looks totally different to the blonde curtained youngster fans will remember from back in the day.

Jack Ryder pictured at an awards show during his EastEnders days back in 1999. Picture: PA

Jack Ryder's EastEnder's was one of the most tear jerking in Albert Square's history after he was hit by a car driven by his love rival Martin Fowler and passed away with a crying Sonia by his side.

A far cry from his floppy blonde haired days, Jack Ryder looks mature and and not far off becoming a silver fox as he joins British telly's most famous hospital.

Speaking ahead of his first scenes, which will air next week, he said: "I'm looking forward to working with such a talented group of people.

"I can't wait to give a voice to this exciting new character and serve a show that people love."

Jack Ryder will star as surgeon Evan Crowhurst in Holby City from next week. Picture: BBC

Executive producer of Holby City and Casualty Simon Harper said: “We’ve been talking to Jack for a while to find the right part for him on Holby and his powerful, nuanced audition for Evan blew us away"

“He’s both a household name and a superb actor, and fans who remember him as Jamie in EastEnders are in for a big treat and quite a surprise seeing him in this very different role.

“Evan is a complex, alpha surgeon who makes some major waves in Holby.”