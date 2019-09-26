Is Walter White alive? Fans speculate after Breaking Bad movie El Camino's latest trailer sees Jesse Pinkman on the run

26 September 2019, 16:52

El Camino arrives on Netflix on 11 October
El Camino arrives on Netflix on 11 October.

El Camino is set for release on Netflix on 11 October 2019

El Camino - the hotly anticipated Breaking Bad movie - hits Netflix next month, and will follow Jesse Pinkman's life straight after the events of the final episode.

Details of the storyline of the movie have largely been kept secret, and there is much speculation about what will happen and which characters from the original series will return.

Which Breaking Bad characters will feature in El Camino?

El Camino will follow Jesse Pinkman in the aftermath of the final Breaking Bad episode
El Camino will follow Jesse Pinkman in the aftermath of the final Breaking Bad episode.

At the present time, it is known that Jesse Pinkman, Skinny Pete, Brandon 'Badger' Mayhew, and Mike Ehrmantraut (preseumably as a flashback) will appear in the film.

Additionally, show creator Vince Gilligan said that a further 10 characters will feature.

Will Bryan Cranston reprise his role as Walter White in El Camino?

Will Walter White return for El Camino?
Will Walter White return for El Camino?

Breaking Bad fans will be aware that Walter White died in the series finale, after his character was shot by ricochet bullet from the guns he used to murder Jack's gang.

However, many fans are speculating that he could be ALIVE - after pointing out that it was never explicitly said he'd died in the final episode.

And in the latest trailer, a mystery man with a gun is seen asking Jesse: "Are you ready?" - leading many to claim it may be Walter White.

A mystery man with a gun is seen in the trailer
A mystery man with a gun is seen in the trailer.

One person tweeted: "WALTER WHITE IS ALIVE! #elcamino watch new trailer on Netflix with subtitles on!  #breakingbad."

Another added: "I just watched the new trailer for the @BreakingBad movie, #ElCamino and its implied that Walter White may be alive. How could this be?"

And a third wrote: "Anybody hyped about #ElCamino like is Walter white gonna turn out to be alive?"

However, the trailer also features a scene in which a radio broadcast reveals that nine bodies were found at the scene of the shooting. Walt only killed eight people, implying that he was the other body.

Is there a trailer for El Camino?

You can watch the latest trailer below:0

When is the El Camino release date?

El Camino will arrive on Netflix on 11 October 2019.

