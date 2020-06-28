How many episodes are there of The Luminaries?

28 June 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 18:01

How many episodes are there of BBC's The Luminaries and how can I watch it? Find out everything...

BBC’s new drama The Luminaries is based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 murder mystery novel of the same name.

The TV series focuses on sex worker Anna Wetherell, who is accused of murdering Crosbie Wells, the husband of Anna’s former boss, brothel madam Lydia Wells.

Set in 1860s New Zealand, it explores an intricate tale of love, murder and revenge.

But how many episodes are there of The Luminaries and how can I watch it? Find out everything…

The Luminaries airs every Sunday on BBC One
The Luminaries airs every Sunday on BBC One. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Luminaries?

The Luminaries first premiered on Sunday 21 June at 9pm on BBC One. There are six episodes of the drama and each of them are an hour long.

Read More: The Luminaries cast: Who is in the drama with Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel?

The second episode aired on Monday, June 22 at 9pm, while episode three will then air on Sunday, June 28.

The remaining three episodes will now be shown on consecutive Sundays.

You can catch each episode as it airs live on BBC One, or on iPlayer shortly after.

The Luminaries has actually already aired in New Zealand, so the synopsis for the entire series has already been released.

The Luminaries is made up of six episodes
The Luminaries is made up of six episodes. Picture: BBC

What is The Luminaries about?

If it sounds like something you might be interested in, the official synopsis reads: “The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes. It is a 19th century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

“The story follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell, who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets the radiant Emery Staines, an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain. As they fall in love, driven together and apart by fateful coincidence, these star-crossed lovers begin to wonder: do we make our fortunes, or do our fortunes make us?”

Now Read: Where is The Luminaries filmed? Locations around New Zealand revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Maisie Smith joined EastEnders when she was a young child

How old is EastEnders' Maisie Smith and when did she join the soap as Tiffany Butcher?
Coronation Street's Sam Aston lives with his wife Briony

Inside Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s family home with pregnant wife Briony Gardner
Ray Quinn shot to fam on The X Factor

Who did Ray Quinn play in Brookside and what else has he been in?
Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?
Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

Trending on Heart

Laura Whitmore is on Celebrity Gogglebox

How old is Laura Whitmore and where is she from?

See inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's house

Inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s London house

Celebrities

Tom Walker speaks to Heart Showbiz Hub

Tom Walker has been on a DIY frenzy during lockdown

Celebrities

Nadia and Mark are sharing all they know about home schooling in a new book

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark announce home schooling book

Lifestyle

Intu shopping centres could be going into administration

Full list of Intu shopping centres at risk of closing down as owners warn of administration

Lifestyle