BBC’s new drama The Luminaries is based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 murder mystery novel of the same name.

The TV series focuses on sex worker Anna Wetherell, who is accused of murdering Crosbie Wells, the husband of Anna’s former boss, brothel madam Lydia Wells.

Set in 1860s New Zealand, it explores an intricate tale of love, murder and revenge.

But how many episodes are there of The Luminaries and how can I watch it? Find out everything…

The Luminaries airs every Sunday on BBC One. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Luminaries?

The Luminaries first premiered on Sunday 21 June at 9pm on BBC One. There are six episodes of the drama and each of them are an hour long.

The second episode aired on Monday, June 22 at 9pm, while episode three will then air on Sunday, June 28.

The remaining three episodes will now be shown on consecutive Sundays.

You can catch each episode as it airs live on BBC One, or on iPlayer shortly after.

The Luminaries has actually already aired in New Zealand, so the synopsis for the entire series has already been released.

The Luminaries is made up of six episodes. Picture: BBC

What is The Luminaries about?

If it sounds like something you might be interested in, the official synopsis reads: “The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes. It is a 19th century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush.

“The story follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell, who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets the radiant Emery Staines, an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain. As they fall in love, driven together and apart by fateful coincidence, these star-crossed lovers begin to wonder: do we make our fortunes, or do our fortunes make us?”

