Why isn't Finding Michael on Disney Plus yet and what time is it released?

Spencer Matthews' documentary Finding Michael is due to be released on Disney+ today. Picture: Disney+

By Alice Dear

Why is Finding Michael not on Disney Plus and what time is it released?

Spencer Matthews' documentary following his mission to recover his brother's body from Everest, Finding Michael, has been advertised as being released on Disney+ today, 3rd March.

However, people looking to watch the emotional film have been left confused after the documentary appears not to be on the streaming service.

Many people have been tweeting both Spencer and Disney+ to find out when the film will appear on the site, however, nothing yet has been confirmed.

Here's everything we know so far.

Finding Michael follows Spencer Matthews as he attempts to recover his brother's body from Everest. Picture: Disney+

Why is Finding Michael not on Disney Plus?

Spencer Matthews and Disney Plus have been promoting the documentary, Finding Michael, this week and have stated that it will be available to be streamed on 3rd March.

However, people looking to watch the rescue mission are unable to find the documentary on the streaming site.

We took a look on Disney+ and it appears the film is nowhere to be seen.

When we searched for Finding Michael on Google and clicked on the official Disney+ page, we were met with a message which read: "The requested media is not available. Please try again."

One person who contacted the Disney+ customer service shared a tweet amid the confusion which reads: "Due to @DisneyPlusUK not bothering to respond to any tweets on here, I have spoken with the customer service team who have advised that they also have no idea when #FindingMichael is due to be release."

Spencer Matthews and Disney Plus are yet to share an update on the time that the documentary will drop.

What is Finding Michael about?

Finding Michael is a documentary which follows Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews as he embarks on a mission to recover his brother's body from Everest.

Spencer was 10-years-old when his brother, Michael, died during an expedition to the summit of Everest.

He died on the mountain after reaching the summit on 13th May 1999 at the age of 22.

The documentary will follow Spencer and a team as they attempt to recover the body of Michael over two decades after his death.