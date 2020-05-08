Breaking News

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff passes away aged 82

8 May 2020, 18:01

The star passed away earlier this week
The star passed away earlier this week. Picture: Channel 4

The beloved TV star is finally with her late husband Leon.

June Bernicoff, best known as one of the Gogglebox stars on Channel 4, has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

The star appeared on the TV show with her beloved husband Leon, who passed away in 2017, and openly spoke about her grief.

The pair were a hit with the show's viewers
The pair were a hit with the show's viewers. Picture: Channel 4

Today, the show's executive producer, Tania Alexander released a statement announcing that June had died earlier this week.

The statement, posted on Twitter, read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on 5 May at home with her family after a short illness.

“As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme’s success.

"Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation over the course of the first 10 series”.

She added: "It was not related to Covid-19.

"June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success.

I adored them both. Big kiss June darling"

