Gossip Girl reboot: When will the new series be released and will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester return?

This is not a drill: There's going to be a Gossip Girl reboot. Picture: ITV

By Emma Clarke

Spotted - Lonely Boy, Chuck Bass, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf filming a new series of Gossip Girl.

Morning Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here. Jokes, but we do have some exciting news for fans...

The staple TV show for Noughties tweens - which gave viewers a taste of Upper East Side life, serious wardrobe envy and witty one-liners - is coming back for a new 10-episode series!

Gossip Girl, which was based on the books by Cecily von Ziegesar, concluded in 2012 after 6 seasons.

In the finale, we saw Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) marry the one and only Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), before the real identity of Gossip Girl was revealed and socialite Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) wed Lost Boy, aka Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).

And while things wrapped up pretty nicely, we are here for an update on our favourite characters, whom we grew up with.

Here's what we know so far about the reboot...

When is the new Gossip Girl reboot coming out?

While there's not an official release date, it is thought that the new series - which will be made up of 10 episodes - will be out at the beginning of 2020.

Will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester return as Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf?

Sadly, Gossip Girl veterens Blake Lively and Leighton Meester - aka Serena and Blair - will not be returning to our screens in the latest season of GG.

Having said that, the revamped show is said to have a brand spanking new cast and characters, so at least we won't have other actors trying to play their iconic roles.

The cast of 2020 reboot has yet to be revealed.

How can I watch the new Gossip Girl series?

You can stream the new episodes when they come out on HBO Max, a new streaming service launching stateside next year.

What will the new Gossip Girl plot be?

Few details have been revealed about the reboot, but it has been reported that the new season will focus on a fresh batch of New York teens - meaning the plot probably won't follow on from the previous season.