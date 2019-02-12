Holby City's Camilla Arfwedson secretly marries Call The Midwife star Jack Hawkins

The two medical drama stars tied the knot after a three year romance . Picture: BBC

The world's of Holby City and Call the Midwife have collided as two stars from the dramas have tied the knot.

Call The Midwife actor Jack Hawkins and Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson have married in a secret ceremony.

The pair first met on the set of Holby City when Jack appeared as a patient back in 2016.

Fans of both BBC dramas will no doubt be ecstatic, and it precedes Camilla's return to Holby as Dr Zosia March.

In the hospital drama, Dr Zosia was last seen heading off to the United States after calling off her marriage. Now the character is set to make a sensational return after four years.

Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson is st to return to the show. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the break, she revealed it was, “really nice as I’d been in Holby for four years."

He continued: “I wanted to try something else and we also got married. It was a low-key ceremony in London but it was really lovely. It was great.

“It’s nice to be back for a couple of months. I love it on Holby.”

Meanwhile, Camilla's new husband has been busy portraying dentist Christopher Dockerill in Call The Midwife. His character is dating Trixie, played by Helen George.