Holly Willoughby red-faced as she's questioned on sex life on This Morning

The presenter shut down a question about her intimate life with husband Dan Baldwin during a debate.

Things got awkward on This Morning yesterday when Holly Willoughby was quizzed on her sex life during a debate.

The presenter, 38, was taking part in a discussion about whether it's true one in three women are uninterested in sex when she was forced to shut down the awkward question.

Guest Dawn Ward claimed that she still had sex with her husband three times a week, despite having been married to him for 25 years.

Things got awkward on This Morning yesterday. Picture: ITV

When Holly was asked the same question, she shook her head and replied: "I am…not part of this.

"This is not something anyone needs to know.

She added: "I can talk about this with my friends, but I’m not going to talk about it here."

Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield have been subject to much speculation that their friendship has become strained in recent months.

It was reported that Phillip wasn't happy that Holly won an NTA with Declan Donnelly for I'm A Celeb, following her stepping in to co-present when Ant McPartlin took time off.

Holly refused to answer the awkward questions. Picture: ITV

But Holly recently praised Phillip during an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, saying: "If he left This Morning... well we've always said from the beginning that if either of us left then we wouldn't want to do it as I can't imagine This Morning without Phil, it's us together.

"I've been doing it for 10 years, it feels like forever. For a long time I felt like the new girl, I was a big fan of watching the show.

"Watching Phil and Ferne, they were my This Morning presenters. So when I say it feels like forever, it's because it's so nice."

