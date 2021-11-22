Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter opens up after miscarrying quadruplets at 14 weeks

22 November 2021, 15:13 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 15:20

Jorgie Porter has opened up about miscarrying her quadruplets
Jorgie Porter has opened up about miscarrying her quadruplets. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Jorgie Porter has revealed she miscarried at 14 weeks after falling pregnant with quadruplets naturally.

Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter has opened up about tragically miscarrying after falling pregnant with quadruplets.

The actress, who has played Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap since 2008, found out she was expecting with property developer Ollie Piotrowski, 32, earlier this year.

But Jorgie, 33, said she was left devastated during a scan at around 14 weeks when a nurse confirmed there was no life in the embryos.

Jorgie Porter and her boyfriend Ollie lost their quadruplets
Jorgie Porter and her boyfriend Ollie lost their quadruplets. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, Jorgie explained: “It didn’t make sense. I’d not had any sign that things weren’t OK.

“No pain or bleeding, I was getting bigger, my boobs were growing, I had so much hair on my body and I still felt pregnant. When the consultant performed the scan then said: ‘You’ve miscarried,’ I was in total shock.”

Jorgie, whose mother is a twin, then had to go under general anaesthetic to have her uterus cleared.

She went on to say that it’s important to talk about miscarriages and share experiences and support.

Jorgie Porter has starred on Hollyoaks for 13 years
Jorgie Porter has starred on Hollyoaks for 13 years. Picture: Alamy

The star said: “Miscarriage is still a taboo subject, but by speaking out, it’s a way of coping and helping other women realise that they’re not alone.

“Since it happened, a couple of women at work have had miscarriages and I’ve taken them aside and gone: ‘Me too. I get it.’ It’s OK to talk.”

Opening up about her desire to become a mum in the future, Jorgie has added that she is giving her body time to rest but hopes to have children with Ollie one day.

After her interview was published, Jorgie thanked her loved ones for their support through such a tough time.

She added: “Today I’ll be turning my phone off as we’re gunna spend time together probs climbing a mountain…

“I hope now anyone who I haven’t been in touch with will understand it’s been immensely hard and complicated times all my love x x x”.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb commented: “So brave, helping so many women ❤️.”

“Jorgie…no 😢 I’m so sorry. Can’t even begin to imagine. Huge huge virtual hug my love ❤️,” said another friend, while a third added: “Sending so much love angel ❤️”.

