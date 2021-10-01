How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there on Netflix?

Midnight Mass episodes: how many episodes are there in the Netflix limited series?

If you're looking for a new series to binge, we recommend getting going with Midnight Mass, pronto.

The shows has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped last month, and viewers can't get enough of the spooky thriller.

It comes from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, and tells the story of an isolated community whose existing divisions are made worse by the return of a disgraced young man (played by Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

If you're just getting started on the new series, we've got the lowdown on the episodes...

There are seven episodes in total, which are all between 60 and 70 minutes long.

The episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: Book I: Genesis Episode 2: Book II: Psalms Episode 3: Book III: Proverbs Episode 4: Book IV: Lamentations Episode 5: Book V: Gospel Episode 6: Book VI: Acts of the Apostles Episode 7: Book VII: Revelation

Will there be a season two of Midnight Mass?

Netflix haven't confirmed whether there will be more episodes on the way, but the streaming service usually waits until a series has been live a few weeks before making a decision.

However, as the show is billed as a limited series, it could be that season one is standalone - and there isn't any more on the horizon.

What is Midnight Mass about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?"