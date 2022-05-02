DI Ray cast: How old is Parminder Nagra and what is her net worth?

When did Parminder Nagra star in Bend it Like Beckham and what else has she been in? Here's what we know...

DI Ray is a brand new ITV drama this May starring Bend It Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra.

The four-part thriller is executive produced by Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, and penned by former Line of Duty star Maya Sondhi.

But who is Parminder Nagra and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is Parminder Nagra?

Parminder Nagra is 46-years-old and was born on 5 October 1975.

Parminder Nagra plays DI Ray. Picture: ITV

She grew up in Leicester and after taking her A-levels was approached by her former drama instructor to join theatre company Haithizi Productions.

Parminder made her TV debut in 1994, with a small role in Casualty and in 1997 she appeared in the three part drama called Turning World.

When was Parminder Nagra in Bend it Like Beckham and what else has she been in?

Parminder played main character Jesminder ‘Jess’ Bhamr in comedy-drama Bend It Like Beckham in 2002 when she was 27-years-old.

This became her breakthrough film, alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, Shaheen Khan, and Keira Knightley.

Parminder Nagra played Jesminder in Bend it Like Beckham. Picture: Alamy

While she didn’t care for football before the role, Parminder agreed to audition and had to go on a ten-week training course Futebol de Salao, coached by Simon Clifford.

Acknowledging Parminder's actual burn-scarred leg, screenwriter Chadha wrote it into the film.

Aside from her Bend it Like Beckham role, the star has had roles in Ella Enchanted, ER, The Blacklist, Bird Box and 13 Reasons Why.

Opening up about her new role, Parminder said: “It’s a really solid, meaty, well-rounded character, which I guess every actor looks for. I don’t often get that opportunity. And to have that was huge, huge. I’m very grateful.

“You don’t often have an Asian female lead on TV – it’s starting to happen more, but having been in the business for so long, I feel like I’ve been saying the same thing for a long time.

“I can see the change with the likes of Bridgerton but, in DI Ray, this is my generation of women. We’re in Birmingham, and it’s so relatable.

“That was the main appeal for me – I’m not playing the best friend of somebody or a secondary character. It’s all about Rachita.”

What is Parminder Nagra’s net worth?

According to reports, actress Parminder Nagra has an estimated net worth of $4 million (£3.1million).

Is Parminder Nagra married?

Parminder married her long term partner, photographer James Stenson, in 2009 and gave birth to their son Kai David Singh Stenson the same year. The pair got divorced in 2012.