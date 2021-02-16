How can I watch the Britney Spears documentary in the UK?

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK: where can I watch the documentary on TV and online?

Framing Britney Spears has been widely discussed on social media since its release in the US earlier this year, and the documentary will soon be available to watch in the UK.

The film, which looks at the singer's career and the #FreeBritney campaign, was created by The New York Times and directed by Samantha Stark.

Since its release, a number of people have voiced their support for Britney - and her ex Justin Timberlake recently apologised to her on Instagram.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK. Picture: Sky Documentaries/Hulu

In a statement, he said: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he said.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Here's your need-to-know about you can watch the documentary in the UK.

How can you watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK?

The documentary will be available on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV from Tuesday 16 February from 9pm.

The film will also be available to stream on demand.

Is there a trailer for Framing Britney Spears?

There is - you can watch the full trailer below:

Framing Britney Spears is available on Sky Documentaries or with a contract free NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 a month, a 7-day free trial is available for new users.

