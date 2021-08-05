I Am episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 4 drama?

I Am is airing on Channel 4 this summer. Picture: Channel 4

How many I Am episodes are there and when is the next episode? Here's what we know about the Channel 4 drama...

After the first series aired all the back in 2019, Channel 4 is back with another instalment of I Am.

Written by Dominic Savage, the female-led anthology explores the experiences of three women as they navigate personal moments in their lives.

But how many episodes are there of I Am and when is it next on?

Letitia Wright is starring in I Am Danielle. Picture: Channel 4

How many episodes of I Am are there on Channel 4?

The series consists of three standalone episodes. The first episode airs on Channel 4 on Thursday August 5 at 9pm.

The second episode will air the following week on August 12, with the third on August 19.

I Am episode guide:

Episode 1 - I Am Victoria…

The first episode focuses on Victoria - played by Suranne Jones - who seems to have a perfect family, job and home.

However, something is wrong and the pressure she is under is becoming unbearable.

Dominic Savage's powerful drama charts how Victoria struggles with her mental health and observes the effect that has on her life and immediate family.

Episode 2 - I Am Danielle…

The second episode focuses on Danielle - played by Letitia Wright - a career-focussed photographer, who meets a model and cautiously starts dating him.

However, after she has fallen completely in love with Michael, Danielle discovers a disturbing secret.

Dominic Savage's drama is a compelling reflection on the hope and heartache of falling in love in the age of social media, when trust and betrayal go hand in hand.

Episode 3 - I Am Maria…

The third film in the series tells the story of Maria (Lesley Manville), who is at a crossroads in life.

Feigning happiness in her marriage to John (Michael Gould) has become too suffocating. Her 60th birthday sparks clarity, the suppressed feelings of discontent. She longs for another journey to find liberation and happiness again.

I Am Maria explores thought provoking, universal issues of identity, doubt and the painful cracks that can slowly form in lifelong relationships.