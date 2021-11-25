How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?

25 November 2021, 18:09

Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum
Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum. Picture: ITV

Adam Woodyatt reportedly signed a six-figure deal to appear on I'm A Celebrity 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Woodyatt, 53, is set to enter the I'm A Celebrity castle this week alongside fellow soap actor Simon Gregson.

The EastEnders actor will be joining the likes of Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips in the campsite, but only after he completes a bush-tucker trial.

Adam is reportedly one of the higher paid contestants on this year's I'm A Celebrity, having apparently signed a six-figure contract with the ITV show.

From his I'm A Celebrity fee to his net worth, here's everything you need to know.

Adam Woodyatt is best known for playing Ian Beale on EastEnders
Adam Woodyatt is best known for playing Ian Beale on EastEnders. Picture: Getty

How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Adam Woodyatt is reportedly earning £250,000 for his time on the show.

This is according to The Sun, who revealed the soap actor as one of the highest paid stars of this year.

According to the publication, Richard Madeley – who recently had to quit the show – bagged £200,000 for signing up to the show.

Celebrities can get paid anywhere form £30,000 to £500,000 to appear on the show, however, ITV never disclose fees.

Adam Woodyatt is said to be one of the highest paid celebrities on this year's I'm A Celebrity
Adam Woodyatt is said to be one of the highest paid celebrities on this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

How much is Adam Woodyatt worth?

According to networthlist.org, Adam Woodyatt has a net worth of around £1.7 million.

In 2017, Piers Morgan revealed Adam's salary was in the region of £200-£249k a year while working on EastEnders.

The actor also reportedly earns around £130,000 for his work in pantomimes.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Richard Madeley had no choice but to quit I'm A Celebrity after he broke the 'COVID bubble'

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Richard Madeley has left the I'm A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley quits I'm A Celebrity

Adam Woodyatt is currently divorcing his wife

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Celebrities

Here's how to watch your favourite Christmas films online

Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime

Christmas

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

The best Black Friday deals on trainers

Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma

Lifestyle

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Make sure you remove your child's winter coat before buckling them in the car seat

Why you should never let your child wear a winter coat in the car

Lifestyle

We've got loads of ideas for purr-fect Christmas presents for your pets

Pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and gift ideas for cats and dogs

Christmas

A woman has refused to work Christmas Day just because she doesn't have children

Woman furious as she’s expected to work Christmas shift because she doesn’t have kids

Christmas

The Black Friday deals for NHS staff cover shops such as Ray Ban, River Island and The Body Shop

Who can use NHS Black Friday discount codes and which shops have offers?

Lifestyle

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital

I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill overnight
Workers at Atom Bank can now work a four day week

UK company introduces four-day work week without cutting pay

Lifestyle

Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Has Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders for good?

Simon Gregson has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Simon Gregson: Coronation Street actor’s wife, children and net worth
Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Roy Cropper left Coronation Street last night

Coronation Street viewers convinced Roy Cropper will be back after spotting detail
Jessie J said having a miscarriage is the 'loneliest feeling in the world'

Jessie J 'overwhelmed with sadness' after suffering tragic miscarriage

Celebrities

Adam Woodyatt has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is Adam Woodyatt? I’m A Celebrity star’s age, EastEnders career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

How much is Jason Oppenheim worth?

What is Jason Oppenheim's net worth?