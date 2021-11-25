How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?

Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum. Picture: ITV

Adam Woodyatt reportedly signed a six-figure deal to appear on I'm A Celebrity 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Woodyatt, 53, is set to enter the I'm A Celebrity castle this week alongside fellow soap actor Simon Gregson.

The EastEnders actor will be joining the likes of Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips in the campsite, but only after he completes a bush-tucker trial.

Adam is reportedly one of the higher paid contestants on this year's I'm A Celebrity, having apparently signed a six-figure contract with the ITV show.

From his I'm A Celebrity fee to his net worth, here's everything you need to know.

Adam Woodyatt is best known for playing Ian Beale on EastEnders. Picture: Getty

How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Adam Woodyatt is reportedly earning £250,000 for his time on the show.

This is according to The Sun, who revealed the soap actor as one of the highest paid stars of this year.

According to the publication, Richard Madeley – who recently had to quit the show – bagged £200,000 for signing up to the show.

Celebrities can get paid anywhere form £30,000 to £500,000 to appear on the show, however, ITV never disclose fees.

Adam Woodyatt is said to be one of the highest paid celebrities on this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

How much is Adam Woodyatt worth?

According to networthlist.org, Adam Woodyatt has a net worth of around £1.7 million.

In 2017, Piers Morgan revealed Adam's salary was in the region of £200-£249k a year while working on EastEnders.

The actor also reportedly earns around £130,000 for his work in pantomimes.