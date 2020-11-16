I'm A Celebrity viewers baffled by clock detail as epic new series kicks off

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Fans of I'm A Celeb were left confused by one detail on the new show.

November just got a whole lot better as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off on ITV last night.

The 20th series of the show is looking slightly different this year, with coronavirus restrictions forcing the camp to relocate to North Wales, instead of the Australian jungle.

But while fans of the show were delighted to see Ant and Dec back on their screens, many were baffled by the small clock in the corner.

Usually, the camp is 11 hours ahead as it is filmed Down Under, which means bosses put a digital clock in the corner of screen so viewers knew what the local time was in Australia.

Ant and Dec joked about the time at the bottom of the screen. Picture: ITV

Despite Ant and Dec now presenting live in the UK from Gwrych Castle, bosses decided to keep the iconic clock in the corner,

Taking to Twitter, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point this out, with one sarcastically Tweeting: "Didn’t know the time was the same in Wales as it is here."

"What's with the clock on screen Wales time is the same as here?!,” said another, while a third added: "Well aware what the time is in Wales."

Others were glad for some familiarity, as another wrote: "It’s great seeing the time still on the bottom of the screen.”

And Ant and Dec also joked about the detail, with Dec asking for a ‘quick time check’, to which Ant confirmed it was 9.33pm in Wales, as it was across the UK.

Dec then replied: "Thanks for that Ant."

Elsewhere in the show, the opening scenes saw Mo Farah, Beverley Callard, Hollie Arnold, Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard dropped in the Welsh mountains, where they leaned they'd had to retrieve their rucksacks from the cliffside.

Coronation Street star Beverley could be heard saying: “Snakes, spiders, creepy crawlies, rats, I don't like enclosed spaces – why have I said yes to this show? Oh dear, I don't mind ironing.”

AJ added: “This is the one show I watched as a child and always wanted to do, this is a dream come true.”

While Mo added: “I don't have any survival skills apart from running away from things you don't like.”

