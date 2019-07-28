Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's £10m home

They have shared photos of their stunning West London home. Picture: PA

The couple give us a snapshot into their family home

He's the Manager at Chelsea Football Club and she's a popular daytime TV presenter who is stepping in for Lorraine over the summer, but it's clear that home is where the heart is for Frank, 41, and Christine Lampard, 40.

The couple have shared a selection of photos of their £10m West London house, which shows them enjoying long summer nights in the garden and afternoons playing board games with the kids.

Frank shares Luna and Isla with ex Elen Rives, while Christine and Frank welcomed daughter Patricia in 2018.

A key feature of their vast home is the incredible outdoor living room area which boasts a three-piece garden furniture set that includes an L-shape sofa where the family can kick back and relax, in front of a coffee table.

Here they are seen enjoying a feast of burgers and salad, while in another snap, Frank poses beside a giant barbecue where he is frying sausages.

Inside, Frank and Christine have opted for cream and white decor with shiny surfaces and top-of-the-range appliances. A Dualit toaster along with a Nutribullet sits atop a granite work top in one picture, as Luna and Christine pose for a sweet snap next to the worktop island.

The couple are keep a relatively low-key life with Christine recently explaining: “I think people were more interested in the beginning of our relationship. It was all a bit mad, a crazy little period, almost comical when I look back, but it’s not really an issue now.

She added: "We have a semi private life.

“It sounds so dull, but we love driving to the country, letting the dog off the lead and going to a country pub."