Young Jenna Rink from 13 Going On 30 is about to turn 30 and we officially feel old

The young Jenna in 13 Going on 30 is now 30. Picture: TikTok/Columbia Pictures/Sony

By Naomi Bartram

Christa B. Allen played a 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner in the noughties rom com.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably seen 13 Going On 30 at least five times over lockdown.

The 2004 rom com tells the story of Jenna Rink, who makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday and wakes up the next day as a thirty-year-old woman.

THIRTY FLIRTY AND THRIVING.

But prepare to feel really old, as the actress who played 13-year-old Jenna has now revealed she's about to turn 30 in real life.

Christa B. Allen dropped the bombshell on a TikTok video, telling her 1.3 million followers: "People be like 'weren't you the 13 year old in 13 Going On 30?"

She then adds: "Yup. And I'm almost 30 now. Feel old yet?"

And it’s fair to say fans of the film were totally shook, as one wrote: “It’s crazy bc you KINDA look like Jen Garner.”

“Omg that was my FAVOURITE MOVIE!!!,” said another, while a third added: “feel old . thirty flirty and thriving, thirty flirty and thriving, thirty flirty and thriving, thirty flirty and thriving.”

Christa Allen and Jennifer Garner starred in 13 Going On 30 together. Picture: Getty Images

Some people even asked Christa to re-create iconic scenes from the film, as another wrote: “so are you going to re-film all the bits of the film where you're 30 now that would be so cool.”

And someone else said: “Omg ok but like remake of 13 going on 30 featuring you as 13 AND 30”.

Since starring alongside Jennifer Garner in the movie, Christa actually played a younger version of the actress again in the 2009 film Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

She later played Charlotte Grayson on the ABC drama series Revenge and in 2015, she had a recurring role as Robyn on the ABC Family sitcom Baby Daddy.

Other TV credits include Medium, Cory in the House, The Suite Life on Deck, Grey's Anatomy, ER, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Wizards of Waverly Place and Cold Case.

Christa has also had roles in the movies A Merry Little Christmas, Youth in Revolt, One Wish, One Kine Day and Detention of the Dead.

Nowadays she is still acting, and is also a social media influencer with 402k followers on Instagram.

