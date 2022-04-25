Loose Women viewers in tears as Brenda Edwards returns for first time since son's death

25 April 2022, 13:47

Brenda Edwards returned to Loose Women for first time since her son Jamal's death with an emotional interview.

Loose Women viewers have shown their support for Brenda Edwards after she returned to the show following her son’s death.

During Monday’s episode, Brenda was seen in a pre-recorded interview with good friend Coleen Nolan.

This is her first appearance on the show since Jamal Edwards passed away suddenly at the age of just 33 in February.

Speaking to Coleen in the heartbreaking interview, Brenda opened up about the moment she lost her son.

Brenda Edwards remembered her son Jamal on Loose Women
Brenda Edwards remembered her son Jamal on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She said: “It was sudden and it was unexpected and he went into a cardiac arrest and he passed with me holding his hand.

“I get a little bit of comfort knowing I was there.”

The 53-year-old went on to say she is ‘taking each day as it comes’ and has had an ‘overwhelming’ amount of support.

Opening up about his funeral, she added: “He was born in Luton, we went back to Luton and had his homegoing there.

“Everyone wore blue or white, the music was there, he had live entertainment. It was really really lovely.

“When we laid him to rest it was really beautiful. We looked up at the clouds and there was a jay.”

Jamal Edwards tragically died in February 2022
Jamal Edwards tragically died in February 2022. Picture: Alamy

Thanking her fellow Loose Women co-stars, she added: “It has been great, having the ladies there.

“That is something that has been a big part of my life and the kids’ lives. I need to return.”

Fans of the show were left in tears by the open and honest interview, with one writing on Twitter: “You really are incredible @brenda_edwards I can’t begin to imagine the painful process you went through since Jamal’s passing to where you are today. Jamal’s work will live on also through you and your work. Prayers to your family, welcome bk to #loosewomen.”

“Wow Brenda, what a dignified and beautiful lady. Brought me to tears but additionally felt her strength. Jamal is incredibly proud,” said another.

A third wrote: “​​Fantastic chat. I'm in tears but smiling. You are an amazing lady Brenda.”

While a fourth added: “I want to reach into the tele and hig Brenda so tight what a human Jamal was.”

Brenda previously confirmed the news of her son’s death in a devastating statement.

She said at the time: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

Brenda has naturally been left devastated by the death of her only son, and last month paid tribute as she faced her first Mother’s Day without him.

