Love Island 2020: Finley Tapp and Paige Turley announced as winners

23 February 2020, 22:31 | Updated: 23 February 2020, 22:49

The gorgeous couple have been announced as the winners
The gorgeous couple have been announced as the winners. Picture: ITV

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have won series six of Love Island

Love Island 2020's winners have been announced as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

22-year-old Paige has fallen head over heels for hunky Finn, 20, during her time in the villa, and he gave an emotional speech declaring his love for her on tonight's finale episode.

They couldn't believe they'd won!
They couldn't believe they'd won! Picture: iTV

Scottish Paige has plans to move to Manchester to live with Londoner Finn after they head back to the UK, and they had everyone in tears during tonight's prom.

They've had one of the smoothest journeys in the villa, with no love triangles or wandering eyes.

Paige did seem wary of Finn being younger than her at the start, but the 20-year-old's maturity shone through, and the public can't believe he isn't older.

The pair made it all the way to the Love Island crown, and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman ended up being their runners up.

After they were announced as the winners, the classic steal or split test happened, but there was no doubt what would happen.

Paige had the envelope with £50k, but of course she decided to split the money with boyfriend Finn.

We're so happy to see the pair take the crown, and can't wait to see what they get up to next.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island winner was crowned tonight

Who won Love Island and which couples came second, third and fourth?
Caroline Flack

Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack during live final

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a Narces gown for Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host looks glamorous in iridescent Narces gown

Celebrities

How to apply for the summer series of Love Island

When does summer Love Island start and how to apply to be a contestant
Ian and Lynn take down The Beast

Tensions boil over on The Chase as ‘The Beast’ Mark Labbett punches a wall after losing £30k

Trending on Heart

Jessica's colourful and cosy home

Inside Hollyoaks veteran Jessica Fox’s quirky home complete with bright walls and vintage furniture
Cheryl getting ready to film BBC's Greatest Dancer

Cheryl Tweedy confuses viewers as she shows off green eyes on the Greatest Dancer

Music

Mrs Hinch at Disney

Mrs. Hinch wows fans with unseen photos from her 30th birthday trip to Disneyland Paris

Celebrities

The singer-songwriter lives with his parents

Inside Lewis Capaldi’s home - which the superstar shares with his mum and dad and sleeps in his childhood bedroom

Celebrities

Zara McDermott shares her weight loss

Love Island’s Zara McDermott hits back after trolls question her weight loss