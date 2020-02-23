Love Island 2020: Finley Tapp and Paige Turley announced as winners

The gorgeous couple have been announced as the winners. Picture: ITV

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have won series six of Love Island

Love Island 2020's winners have been announced as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

22-year-old Paige has fallen head over heels for hunky Finn, 20, during her time in the villa, and he gave an emotional speech declaring his love for her on tonight's finale episode.

They couldn't believe they'd won! Picture: iTV

Scottish Paige has plans to move to Manchester to live with Londoner Finn after they head back to the UK, and they had everyone in tears during tonight's prom.

They've had one of the smoothest journeys in the villa, with no love triangles or wandering eyes.

Paige did seem wary of Finn being younger than her at the start, but the 20-year-old's maturity shone through, and the public can't believe he isn't older.

The pair made it all the way to the Love Island crown, and Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman ended up being their runners up.

After they were announced as the winners, the classic steal or split test happened, but there was no doubt what would happen.

Paige had the envelope with £50k, but of course she decided to split the money with boyfriend Finn.

We're so happy to see the pair take the crown, and can't wait to see what they get up to next.