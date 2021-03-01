Who won Love Island Australia season 2?

Love Island Australia season two originally aired back in 2019. Picture: Channel Nine

**Warning Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is back on our TV’s to help us through a few more weeks of lockdown.

It was originally filmed back in 2019, but ITV2 is airing the second series of the reality show this March.

Of course, there is more drama and arguments to get stuck into, as well as a whole load of awkward dumpings.

But which contestants made it to the final and who won Love Island Australia season 2? Here’s what happened…

Anna and Josh met half way through the Love Island Australia process. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Love Island Australia was won by Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham.

The couple became firm favourites when they got together halfway through the show and made their relationship official just three days before the last show.

In the final, Anna and Josh were joined by couples Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw and Cartier Surjan.

Host Sophie Monk revealed the results of Australia's decision, before Josh and Anna had to pick from a pair of shiny envelopes to see who would win the money.

Josh and Anna won Love Island Australia season 2. Picture: Instagram

Anna chose the sparkly pink envelope while Josh took the yellow, with Josh opening his to reveal $50,000.

"Josh, that $50,000 is yours," said Sophie. "Choose money and you can leave with all of it. Choose love, and you will share it with Anna."

"I'm definitely not the smartest bloke in the world," began Josh. "But I'm no fool either. I'll be choosing love every day."

After the show, Anna and Josh moved in together during the pandemic and shared loads of photos from their time in lockdown.

Unfortunately, in November 2020, the couple took to Instagram to announce their split after a year together.

Anna told fans at the time: “It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways.

“I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh later added: “'We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don't work out and two people grow apart.”