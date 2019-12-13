Love Island viewers call for Caroline Flack to be replaced as host following assault charges

Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host. Picture: ITV/ Instagram

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack was arrested and charged for assault by beating on Friday.

Love Island viewers have called for Caroline Flack to be replaced by a new presenter on the upcoming series of the hit dating show after she was arrested and charged for assault.

The TV presenter, 40, was arrested and charged on Friday 13th December following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline Flack is excepted to return to host Winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

The man, who is believed to be Lewis, was treated by paramedics but is said to have not been seriously injured.

Although Caroline has hosted the show for years, and is loved by many viewers, some fans are calling for the star to be replaced on Love Island Winter, which is due to start on ITV2 on the 8th January.

One person commented on Twitter: “Well I hope Caroline Flack is fired from @LoveIsland ASAP after this news, because if it was a man, he would be dragged!”

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton have been together since August this year. Picture: Getty

Another wrote: “Hey @ITV @itv2 @LoveIsland hope you are going to sack Caroline Flack as we know you would if it was a male presenter arrested and charged with an assault.”

Heart.co.uk contacted ITV, who refused to comment.

Caroline Flack was arrested and charged for assault by beating. Picture: Instagram

Although ITV have not said anything about Caroline’s future on Love Island, some viewers are already asking who would potentially replace her.

Some fans want Ant and Dec to take on the role, while others would love to see Gemma Collins take on the roll.

More to follow.