Love Island viewers call for Caroline Flack to be replaced as host following assault charges

13 December 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 13 December 2019, 15:23

Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host
Love Island viewers want Caroline Flack replaced as host. Picture: ITV/ Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack was arrested and charged for assault by beating on Friday.

Love Island viewers have called for Caroline Flack to be replaced by a new presenter on the upcoming series of the hit dating show after she was arrested and charged for assault.

The TV presenter, 40, was arrested and charged on Friday 13th December following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton

In a statement, the Met Police said: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline Flack is excepted to return to host Winter Love Island
Caroline Flack is excepted to return to host Winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

The man, who is believed to be Lewis, was treated by paramedics but is said to have not been seriously injured.

Although Caroline has hosted the show for years, and is loved by many viewers, some fans are calling for the star to be replaced on Love Island Winter, which is due to start on ITV2 on the 8th January.

One person commented on Twitter: “Well I hope Caroline Flack is fired from @LoveIsland ASAP after this news, because if it was a man, he would be dragged!”

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton have been together since August this year
Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton have been together since August this year. Picture: Getty

Another wrote: “Hey @ITV @itv2 @LoveIsland hope you are going to sack Caroline Flack as we know you would if it was a male presenter arrested and charged with an assault.”

Heart.co.uk contacted ITV, who refused to comment.

Caroline Flack was arrested and charged for assault by beating
Caroline Flack was arrested and charged for assault by beating. Picture: Instagram

Although ITV have not said anything about Caroline’s future on Love Island, some viewers are already asking who would potentially replace her.

Some fans want Ant and Dec to take on the role, while others would love to see Gemma Collins take on the roll.

More to follow.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

It's bad news for Harry Potter fans...

None of the Harry Potter films will be broadcast over the Christmas period

Christmas

Phil finally discovers the truth about Sharon's baby

EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell vows revenge after discovering Sharon's baby secret in shock twist
David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner

Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale

Strictly Come Dancing

Things got hilariously awkward when Alison interviewed Mariah

This Morning viewers in hysterics as Mariah Carey shuts down Alison Hammond in hilarious interview
This Morning was pulled on Friday to make way for the General Election coverage

This Morning viewers left outraged as ITV pull show for General Election coverage

This Morning

Trending on Heart

The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'

Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

Lifestyle

The cute toy will be a great gift for Christmas day

Parents rave over Asda's adorable £20 washing machine for children that's perfect for Christmas

Lifestyle

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Celebrities

The star has been charged with ABH

Caroline Flack arrested and charged with assault after 'row with boyfriend Lewis Burton'

Celebrities

Stacey opened up about her struggles

Stacey Solomon reveals 'failed' breastfeeding caused baby Rex to lose weight

Celebrities