How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran? Picture: ITV

Toby Aromolaran height: How tall is the Love Island star?

Toby Aromolaran hasn’t exactly had the most simple Love Island journey.

The footballer has had more partners than we’ve had hot dinners, and threw another curveball when he recently admitted he wanted to get back with Chloe Burrows.

But how tall is Toby? Here’s what we know…

How tall is Love Island’s Toby?

According to reports, Toby is around 5ft11.

The semi-pro sportsman plays for Hashtag United which is a football club based in Pitsea, Essex.

They are currently members of the Isthmian League North Division and play at the Len Salmon Stadium.

The club was originally founded by YouTube personality Spencer Owen back in 2016.

Meanwhile, back in the villa, Toby started his journey with original star Kaz Kamwi, before swiftly dumping her for Chloe.

Toby Aromolaran is thought to be around 5ft11. Picture: ITV

In a shock move, Toby’s head was then turned by bombshell Abi Rawlings and he decided to couple up with her instead.

In ANOTHER twist, Toby got to know Mary Bedford during his trip to Casa Amor and decided to bring her back to the villa.

Keeping up? Anyway, it looks like things have gone full circle as he is now coupled up with Chloe once again after admitting he still has feelings for her.

Toby told Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank: “I’m in a place where I'm with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself. She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with... Chlo.”

He continued: “I walked down with Mary and obviously, I was like, ‘Agh, Abi’s by herself, what the f***’. But then in the corner of my eye, I’m like, ‘Chloe’s with someone as well’.

“I’m like, ‘Woah, I don’t like that’. I knew that was going to happen, I knew she was going to be with someone. But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt.

“Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl. It’s not dead in my eyes. So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”