Love Island viewers question Maura's tattoos from kiss lips on her bottom to writing down her thigh

Maura Higgins has a lip print tattooed on her bum cheek. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Maura Higgins has been showing off her tattoos, including a cheeky kiss on her bottom.

Love Island's Maura has got everyone talking in the villa after setting her sights on Tommy Fury, and more recently new boy Tom.

However, it's also the Irish beauty's tattoos which has viewers chatting online.

Maura has showed off two tattoos since coming on Love Island; a quote down her thigh and a lips inking on her bum cheek.

During a recent chat with Elma – before she was dumped from the villa – about where they both stand with new boy Tom, Maura's bottom tattoo was on full display, causing people to question what it is and what it means.

Maura showed off her inking during a chat with new boy Tom. Picture: ITV

Love Island's Maura has a tattoo of lips on her bum. Picture: Instagram

One fan commented: "Maura has lipstick tattoo on her arse cheek. What a woman #LoveIsland."

Another added: "Has Maura has got the lips tattoo on her arse?!"

The answer is, yes, Maura's bottom tattoo is of a kiss mark.

From what we can see on her Instagram page, she got the inking back in 2014 with a friend, who has the same tattoo.

Maura has the matching tattoo with her friend. Picture: Instagram

Another tattoo leaving viewers guessing is a quote Maura has down her thigh.

This tattoo is a little harder to workout as it is in a different language, and there's no knowledge of Maura speaking about the meaning.

Let's hope she shares while in the villa!

