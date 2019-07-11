What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 32, recap

What happened in Love Island last night? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Following Amy's departure from the Love Island villa, the contestants are adjusting to life without her.

Last night's Love Island provided viewers with plenty of laughs and drama, as the contestants in the villa continue their journey on the hit reality TV show.

Following the departure of Amy Hart from the villa, after she quit, the Islanders were readjusting to the show without her.

However, they were distracted as two new Islanders entered the villa, Francesca and Chris.

The newbies got to know the stars around the fire pit, as they quizzed them over their types.

READ MORE: Love Island's Amy Hart returns to the UK after quitting the show

Curtis and Maura shared their first kiss. Picture: ITV

While the girls tried to get Amber to get to know Chris, she broke down crying, admitting to them that she still has feelings for Michael.

The next day, Chris and Francesca got to pick two people each to take on a romantic picnic date.

Francesca picked to go on a date with single Ovie, and secondly – to Maura's horror – Curtis Pritchard.

Chris chose to take Belle out on his first date, leaving Anton slightly concerned for his relationship with the blonde beauty.

Molly-Mae showed off her moves for boyfriend Tommy. Picture: ITV

While Belle admitted Chris was a nice guy, she came back to Anton, telling him she had missed him.

Later, she told the girls that the date had made her realise how much she liked Anton.

Following the dates, the Love Islanders received a text telling them they would be taking part in a boy versus girl game that evening, where they would have to raise each other's heartbeats.

That evening, the girls and boys dressed up in sexy ensembles, heating the villa up with their raunchy performances.

Curtis and Maura went on dates with new Islanders Chris and Francesca. Picture: ITV

Maura made her feelings for Curtis very clear, taking this chance to kiss him.

Later, Curtis returned the favour to Maura, picking her up and giving her more of a show.

The girls won the competition, as it was revealed they got the boys' heartbeats racing more.

The villa was left reeling when it was unveiled that Amber was the girl that got Michael's heartbeat up the most.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After