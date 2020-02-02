Sophie and Wallace dumped from Love Island following brutal public vote

The pair were savagely dumped. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Both the islanders were in the two least popular couples and were were picked by their fellow islanders to leave.

Love Island's dumpings have been coming thick and fast recently... clearly prepping us for Casa Amor!

Tonight sadly saw Sophie Piper and Wallace Wilson get dumped from the ITV villa, and everyone was sad to see them go.

Wallace and Rebecca were in the bottom two. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week the couples in the villa all had to pick who they thought were the least compatible couples, and a public vote saw Sophie Piper, Mike Boateng, Rebecca Gormley and Wallace Wilson in the bottom two.

None of the four islanders were in a particularly romantic partnership, and were clearly the weakest links, but sadly the islanders had to save only one half of each couple.

Following the drama and the difficult task, a decision was made to send Sophie, 21, and Wallace, 24, packing back to the UK.

Mike and Sophie were also in the bottom. Picture: ITV

Sophie's love interest Connor Durman was booted last week, and fans of the show were shocked she didn't follow him.

She's excited to go for dinner and drinks with the coffee bean salesman when they're reunited in the upcoming days.

It was Sophie and Wallace who were booted. Picture: ITV

Wallace had only been in the villa a week, entering the same time as Nas Majeed's love interest Demi Jones.

The personal trainer will be flying back to Scotland, having not connected with anyone in the villa, but we're sure the hunk won't have any trouble finding a lady.