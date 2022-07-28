Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Just a few days before the final of Love Island 2022 there was another brutal dumping.

Tuesday night's episode saw the group gathered around the fire pit as they learned three couples were at risk of leaving the villa.

After a public vote, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were in the bottom.

Danica and Jamie have left Love Island. Picture: ITV

Through a series of texts, it was announced that Danica and Jamie were the unlucky couple who were leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple had time to say their goodbyes before they packed up their stuff and left.

After being dumped, Danica said the result was ‘bittersweet’, as she said: “There is so much there to experience and it’s hard when you have to say goodbye.

“Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience, I’ve made friendships for life and I am hopeful for the connection I’ve come out with.

“That's what the aim of the game is, to find love and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie.”

When asked if he wants to see Danica again outside the villa, Jamie added: “Definitely - there’s no reason why not.

“That doesn’t change the connection we have. We’ve already talked about a few dates we’re going to tick off the list. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside 100%.

It was the baby challenge on Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I’m excited to introduce her to everyone - all my family. I’ve got quite a big family as well. They’ll be asking me, ‘When can I meet her?’”

Elsewhere in the episode, the remaining islanders were given a rude awakening when they heard the piercing screams of the Love Island babies.

Each couple was given a doll to take care of, with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu taking to parenting naturally.

The girls were treated to a special mum’s day out, while the boys had to start their own daddy day care.