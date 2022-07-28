Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

28 July 2022, 08:35 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 09:17

Who left Love Island last night and what happened? Find out everything...

Just a few days before the final of Love Island 2022 there was another brutal dumping.

Tuesday night's episode saw the group gathered around the fire pit as they learned three couples were at risk of leaving the villa.

After a public vote, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were in the bottom.

But who went out of Love Island last night?

Danica and Jamie have left Love Island
Danica and Jamie have left Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Through a series of texts, it was announced that Danica and Jamie were the unlucky couple who were leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple had time to say their goodbyes before they packed up their stuff and left.

After being dumped, Danica said the result was ‘bittersweet’, as she said: “There is so much there to experience and it’s hard when you have to say goodbye.

“Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience, I’ve made friendships for life and I am hopeful for the connection I’ve come out with.

“That's what the aim of the game is, to find love and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie.”

When asked if he wants to see Danica again outside the villa, Jamie added: “Definitely - there’s no reason why not.

“That doesn’t change the connection we have. We’ve already talked about a few dates we’re going to tick off the list. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside 100%.

It was the baby challenge on Love Island
It was the baby challenge on Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I’m excited to introduce her to everyone - all my family. I’ve got quite a big family as well. They’ll be asking me, ‘When can I meet her?’”

Elsewhere in the episode, the remaining islanders were given a rude awakening when they heard the piercing screams of the Love Island babies.

Each couple was given a doll to take care of, with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu taking to parenting naturally.

The girls were treated to a special mum’s day out, while the boys had to start their own daddy day care.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France
Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the

All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs
Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'
Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode

Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode
Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time

Celebrities

Sue Radford has to pay almost £1,000 for meal on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday

Celebrities

Paddy has broken his social media silence following his split from Christine

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Celebrities

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio

Celebrities

Junior has played his first ever gig

Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding details have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance

Celebrities

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Lifestyle

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Celebrities

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'

Celebrities

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Celebrities

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

Celebrities