Yewande makes dig at Danny's age as she reveals who's "genuine" and who's playing a game

24 June 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 22:01

Yewande makes dig at Danny&squot;s age as she reveals who&squot;s "genuine" and who&squot;s playing a game
Yewande makes dig at Danny's age as she reveals who's "genuine" and who's playing a game. Picture: ITV2

Yewande Biala reveals who she thinks will be crowned this year's Love Island winners - and puts Danny's behaviour down to his age.

In a shocking twist, Yewande Biala was dumped from the Love Island villa - as Danny Williams chose new girl Arabella Chi over the Irish beauty.

The decision was made after Yewande called Danny out for "lying" to her about his intentions towards Arabella.

In a previous episode, right before the blond bombshell entered the show, Danny insisted that his head wouldn't be turned and that he only had eyes for Yewande.

After just a few days, however, it became apparent that wasn't quite the case, as he repeatedly told Arabella that he wanted to get to know her better and that he felt they had a connection.

READ MORE: Love Island viewers heartbroken as Yewande considers leaving after Danny and Arabella drama

Yewande backs Amber and Michael to win this year's competition
Yewande backs Amber and Michael to win this year's competition. Picture: ITV2

In her exit interview, Yewande revealed that she backs Amber and Michael to win this year's show, stating: "I love the way it started because the minute I walked in and coupled up with Michael, he said ‘there’s something about Amber that I love so much.’"

She added: "I was friends with Amber and she was like ‘he’s not my type.’ Gradually you could see her getting nervous around him. The way it’s developed is so organic, which is the way it normally happens on the outside. It’s so magical to watch it happen."

At the same time, Yewande claimed the "only two genuine couples" were Amber and Michael, and Amy and Curtis.

When asked whether she thought Danny and Arabella would stand the test of time, Yewande responded: "I feel like if he does get to know her, it's not going to work."

Making a swipe at their ages, she went on to say: "There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21."

Of Arabella, who is 28 years old, Yewande said: "She knew what she wanted" and that she "hate[s] it when a bombshell comes in saying ‘I want to get to know everyone’, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Yewande was dumped from Love Island tonight

Love Island recoupling: Yewande is dumped from the villa after Danny chooses Arabella
Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Dumped Love Island 2019 contestant and eyelash technician from Essex
Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Anton Danyluk defends Tom's comments about Maura in tonight's Love Island

Love Island's Anton Danyluk DEFENDS Tom Walker's comments about Maura Higgins after Hideaway row
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

Trending on Heart

Superdrug are offering NHS staff a discount

Superdrug is offering NHS staff a 10% discount off everything until the end of the year

Lifestyle

A mum was shamed for not giving £40 to the nursery collection

Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher’s gift

Lifestyle

Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew have two children, Buster and Bowie, and are expecting a third this year.

Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden
It was reported that Mel B and Jess Glynne got close during the Spice Girls tour

Mel B responds to rumours of 'romance' between her and Jess Glynne

Celebrities

Dougie often speaks out about the environment and is aware of the negative impact festivals have on it

Dougie Poynter reveals the worst thing about UK festivals and addresses McFly reunion rumours

Celebrities