Yewande makes dig at Danny's age as she reveals who's "genuine" and who's playing a game. Picture: ITV2

Yewande Biala reveals who she thinks will be crowned this year's Love Island winners - and puts Danny's behaviour down to his age.

In a shocking twist, Yewande Biala was dumped from the Love Island villa - as Danny Williams chose new girl Arabella Chi over the Irish beauty.

The decision was made after Yewande called Danny out for "lying" to her about his intentions towards Arabella.

In a previous episode, right before the blond bombshell entered the show, Danny insisted that his head wouldn't be turned and that he only had eyes for Yewande.

After just a few days, however, it became apparent that wasn't quite the case, as he repeatedly told Arabella that he wanted to get to know her better and that he felt they had a connection.

Yewande backs Amber and Michael to win this year's competition. Picture: ITV2

In her exit interview, Yewande revealed that she backs Amber and Michael to win this year's show, stating: "I love the way it started because the minute I walked in and coupled up with Michael, he said ‘there’s something about Amber that I love so much.’"

She added: "I was friends with Amber and she was like ‘he’s not my type.’ Gradually you could see her getting nervous around him. The way it’s developed is so organic, which is the way it normally happens on the outside. It’s so magical to watch it happen."

At the same time, Yewande claimed the "only two genuine couples" were Amber and Michael, and Amy and Curtis.

When asked whether she thought Danny and Arabella would stand the test of time, Yewande responded: "I feel like if he does get to know her, it's not going to work."

Making a swipe at their ages, she went on to say: "There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21."

Of Arabella, who is 28 years old, Yewande said: "She knew what she wanted" and that she "hate[s] it when a bombshell comes in saying ‘I want to get to know everyone’, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for."