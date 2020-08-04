Malcolm in the Middle: Will there be a reunion and where are the cast now?

Where is the cast of Malcolm in the Middle now? Picture: Fox/PA

By Alice Dear

Bryan Cranston has confirmed the cast of Malcolm in the Middle will reunite very soon.

Malcolm in the Middle ran between 2000-2006 and became a much-loved part of many people's childhoods.

Now, the cast are returning for a reunion Zoom to celebrate 20 years since the show first aired.

Actor Bryan Cranston, who played dad Hal on the hit show, confirmed the news today on his Instagram.

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a Malcolm in the Middleton reunion?

Yes! Bryan Cranston confirmed on Tuesday August 4 that the cast would be reuniting on a Zoom call to mark two decades since Malcolm in the Middle first aired.

To mark the milestone, the cast are reuniting online and reading through the pilot episode.

This was set up by the show's creator, Linwood Boomer, and will help raise money for charity Healing California.

The reunion will take place on August 8.

Where are the cast of Malcolm in the Middle now?

Frankie Muniz, Malcolm

Frankie got married to his longterm girlfriend earlier this year. Picture: PA

Frankie is now 34-years-old and has continued acting since the hit show, as well as dabbling in other careers.

Frankie became a professional race car driver for 10 years, joined a band and even got involved with writing and producing TV shows.

In 2012, Frankie suffered the first of two mini-strokes which left him with memory loss.

In 2018, Frankie popped the question to girlfriend Paige Price, who he married in 2020.

Bryan Cranston, Hal

Bryan Cranston went on to become Walter White in Breaking Bad. Picture: PA

Bryan Cranston played dad, Hal, in Malcolm in the Middle for six years.

Since then, the 64-year-old actor's career has only grown, with Cranston landing the role of a lifetime as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

He starred on the show alongside Aaron Paul for five-years, and scooped himself the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Bryan has also continued acting in films, starring in Why Him? in 2016, Argo in 2012 and Trumbo in 2015.

Erik Per Sullivan, Dewey

Erik Per Sullivan played one of the youngest of the family, Dewey, in Malcolm in the Middle.

Now 29-years-old, it appears Erik is no longer pursuing his acting career, having last appeared on TV or film in 2010.

Justin Berfield, Reese

Justin Berfield went on to experiment with producing films after Malcolm in the Middle. Picture: PA

Justin Berfield, who played trouble-maker Reese in Malcolm in the Middle, has also taken a step back from the limelight since the show ended.

Following Malcolm in the Middle, Justin went behind the scenes and started to produce.

In 2006, he produced a film called Romance and Cigarettes and another titled Blonde Ambition in 2007.

Jane Kaczmarek, Lois

Jane Kaczmarek continued her TV career following Malcolm in the Middle. Picture: PA

Jane, who already had a rich career when she joined the cast of Malcolm in the Middle, has continued to star in films and TV since 2006.

Jane, who played mum Lois on the show, went on to star in Raising the Bar from 2008 to 2009, before making appearances in Law & Order, Playing House, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us and most recently Mixed-ish.

Jane was married to actor Bradley Whitford for 17 years before the couple split in 2010.

Christopher Masterson, Francis

Christopher Masterson is now a DJ. Picture: PA

Before starring at Francis in Malcolm in the Middle, actor Christopher Masterson had already carved out a successful career in film, having starred in My Best Friend's Wedding in 1997 and Scary Movie 2 in 2001.

The last film Christopher starred in was back in 2014, where he played Trevor in Bad Roomies.

After directing his attention away from acting, Christopher later became a DJ.