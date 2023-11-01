Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest

Married At First Sight star George Roberts 'will face no further action' after arrest. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The Met Police have given an update on Married At First sight groom George Roberts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star George Roberts will reportedly face 'no further action' after he was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

George, who was in a relationship with April Banbury on MAFS, has denied any wrongdoing.

A Met Police spokesperson told MailOnline: "A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September 2022 on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour."

"He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and was initially bailed to return pending further enquiries before been released under investigation."

George Roberts was arrested last year on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour. Pictured here with his then-wife April Banbury. Picture: Channel 4

The spokesperson continued: "All enquiries have now been completed and no further action will be taken. All parties have been informed of this outcome.

"The investigation followed an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday, 26 September."

George Roberts was in a relationship with April Banbury during their time on Married At First Sight however they have since split. Picture: Channel 4

Georges's ex-partner April had previously spoken out about their relationship, saying:

"The traumas I have from being on Married At First Sight are ruining my life. I was given six therapy sessions and basically told to try and move on."

The bride continued: "They put this man into my life. I did not choose to have this man — they chose him for me."