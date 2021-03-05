See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Ines Basic's minimalistic Sydney home

MAFS star Ines Basic lives in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

Ines Basic moved into a stunning apartment in Sydney after her time on Married at First Sight Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia star Ines Basic has hit the headlines here in the UK for her turbulent relationship with Bronson Norrish on the show.

But two years after the show was originally aired Down Under, Ines has well and truly moved on from the drama and is living her best life in Sydney.

The 28-year-old often shows off her home on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the pristine white furniture and simple theme.

Ines shares her home with her dog Pooh Bear, and it has a distinctive stylish vibe throughout, complete with house plants and candles.

Ines Basic has showed off her apartment on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ines Basic has revealed her dining room on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

As we head into Ines’ kitchen, there is an open plan dining area with white walls and unusual clear plastic chairs.

It also has a monochrome marble table big enough to fit all her MAFS friends around, as well as dark wooden floors and a large vase filled with flowers.

The light and airy apartment has a staircase in the living area which has a dark grey carpet and plain white walls again.

Up in the bedroom, there is a huge double bed with a plain duvet cover, as well as a fitted wardrobe with mirrored doors.

Meanwhile, Ines often takes selfies in her bathroom which has a shower and a bathtub perfect for relaxing in.

It also features a huge mirror and cabinets on the white tiles walls, as well as marble effect counters.

Back on the show, Ines’ marriage to Bronson broke down when she embarked on an ‘affair’ with Sam Ball.

This comes after Ines defended her behaviour on MAFS, saying she was made out to be a villain.

"I look so remorseless and like I don't care," she told the Mail.

"But Bronson was into open relationships... and sharing women... They just didn't air that part. I was like that's such a crucial part to miss out.

"He was into open relationships and sharing women. I was so angry for so long because it was such a huge part to not air.”

