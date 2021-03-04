Lauren Huntriss is unrecognisable two years after Married at First Sight Australia

Lauren Huntriss appeared on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren Huntriss has been up to a lot since the show aired two years ago.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia might have stopped airing in the UK, but we’re all still totally hooked on the stars of the show.

And two years since series six was filmed Down Under, a lot has happened - including Lauren Huntriss totally transforming her look.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

MAFS fans will know Lauren was matched with Matthew Bennett at the start of the experiment.

Despite Matt losing his virginity to Lauren, they actually became the first couple to say goodbye to the process.

Things then turned very sour after Matt said he ‘wasn’t attracted’ to Lauren and then accused her of treating him badly throughout their time on the show together.

Read More: Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant dumped Melissa Lucarelli from their wedding

But putting the drama behind her, Lauren has decided to switch up her hair and has ditched the blonde locks for a pastel orange do.

The makeup artist also regularly tries out dramatic eyeshadow, as well as more natural looks.

It’s unclear whether Lauren is dating anyone new, but she often shares photos with her 114k followers, enjoying trips with her girlfriends and generally living her best life.

This comes after Matthew slammed his ex-wife after the show, and even threw his wedding ring into a volcano on a trip with his new girlfriend Annabel.

Lauren later told 9Honey Celebrity: “After Matt embarrassed me in front of everyone at the dinner party by saying he wasn’t attracted to me, I knew it would not be fair on myself or him to prolong the experiment.

“Matt had never told me he wasn’t attracted to me before and I was really hurt too. I felt that he really betrayed me, especially because I had always been by his side and respectful of him in social settings.”

Matthew Bennett appeared on Lorraine with his girlfriend Bella. Picture: ITV

Matthew, 31, recently made his first UK TV appearance with his British girlfriend Bella when he appeared on Lorraine

The reality star admitted he found the MAFS experience 'painful', but said it gave him the confidence to approach his girlfriend a couple of months after the show.

He told Lorraine: “I was sincere in that I thought I would get matched with my perfect partner and have a fairy-tale ending, but there was naivety.

“It was definitely trial by fire, I learnt lessons from it, and got the confidence to approach Bella. It was a painful thing to go through but overall good for me in the long run.”

Now Read: Elizabeth Sobinoff is reportedly back with her Married at First Sight Australia boyfriend