Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy

6 September 2022, 15:41 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 15:51

Where are Martha and Mike from Married at First Sight Australia now? Find out everything about their pregnancy...

Congratulations are in order because Married At First Sight Australia star Martha Kalifatidis has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

The couple found love on the dating show back in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, Martha revealed she had been battling Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Martha and Mike met on Married at First Sight Australia is 2019
Martha and Mike met on Married at First Sight Australia is 2019. Picture: Instagram

Michael can be seen saying: "We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant."

Martha continued: "It hasn't been this exciting, wonderful time for us. I don't want to sound like I'm complaining. We are so excited, we are so happy, it was a compete surprise. But at five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"Which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is 24-7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months.

"We have been in and out of the emergency room and hospital.”

Luckily, Martha is now feeling better and able to share the happy news of the next chapter in their lives.

Michael also shared his own series of photos and videos from their pregnancy journey.

He said ‘the past few months have been tough.’, detailing: “I watched Martha go from enjoying a holiday, to nervously celebrating a new stage in our life, to moaning in pain for hours and days on end.⁣

⁣”But she is a warrior! And so is every other woman that is diagnosed with HG or any pregnancy related condition.”

He added: “⁣The videos I’ve posted may be triggering for some. It’s a glimpse into what we’ve been through, to show what pregnancy can look and feel like with Hyperemesis Gravidarum. ⁣

Martha and Mike are expecting a baby
Martha and Mike are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

⁣”To show that you don’t always have to love your pregnancy to love your baby. ❤️”

One fan commented: "Sending so much love to you guys ❤️💜🌹," while another said: "Sending love to you both ❤️❤️ and congratulations."

Last year, the couple moved to Sydney together and they are now living in an apartment in Bondi Beach.

The happy couple announced their engagement in December by sharing a snap of Martha's glittering diamond ring.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Amanda Holden has hinted she could be behind Scissors on The Masked Dancer

Amanda Holden hints she's Scissors in the Masked Dancer 2022

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

Trending on Heart

Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids

Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pinafore dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law

Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

Lifestyle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey

The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Netflix

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Lifestyle

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed