Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy

Where are Martha and Mike from Married at First Sight Australia now? Find out everything about their pregnancy...

Congratulations are in order because Married At First Sight Australia star Martha Kalifatidis has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

The couple found love on the dating show back in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, Martha revealed she had been battling Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Martha and Mike met on Married at First Sight Australia is 2019. Picture: Instagram

Michael can be seen saying: "We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant."

Martha continued: "It hasn't been this exciting, wonderful time for us. I don't want to sound like I'm complaining. We are so excited, we are so happy, it was a compete surprise. But at five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"Which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is 24-7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months.

"We have been in and out of the emergency room and hospital.”

Luckily, Martha is now feeling better and able to share the happy news of the next chapter in their lives.

Michael also shared his own series of photos and videos from their pregnancy journey.

He said ‘the past few months have been tough.’, detailing: “I watched Martha go from enjoying a holiday, to nervously celebrating a new stage in our life, to moaning in pain for hours and days on end.⁣

⁣”But she is a warrior! And so is every other woman that is diagnosed with HG or any pregnancy related condition.”

He added: “⁣The videos I’ve posted may be triggering for some. It’s a glimpse into what we’ve been through, to show what pregnancy can look and feel like with Hyperemesis Gravidarum. ⁣

Martha and Mike are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

⁣”To show that you don’t always have to love your pregnancy to love your baby. ❤️”

One fan commented: "Sending so much love to you guys ❤️💜🌹," while another said: "Sending love to you both ❤️❤️ and congratulations."

Last year, the couple moved to Sydney together and they are now living in an apartment in Bondi Beach.

The happy couple announced their engagement in December by sharing a snap of Martha's glittering diamond ring.