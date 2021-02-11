Married at First Sight Australia's Martha Kalifatidis is unrecognisable two years after show

Martha Kalifatidis appeared on Married at First Sight two years ago. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Martha Kalifatidis from Married at First Sight Australia looks totally different now.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

The sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing in the UK, with Brits getting to watch all the drama from 2019.

And one woman who was at the centre of that drama was Martha Kalifatidis who was paired with Michael Brunelli.

Martha and Michael had their fair share of bumps in the road during their MAFS journey, but they made it all the way to the final ceremony.

What’s more, they are now one of the only couples - along with Jules and Cameron - who are still together to this day.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But while their love is just as strong two years on, Martha has undergone somewhat of a transformation.

The make-up artist totally changed her hair colour, going from dark brown to a very light blonde.

She also chopped her do into a stylish bob last year.

More recently, Martha has gone a bit darker again, with the reality star now sporting an auburn tone which she often wears in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Martha’s MAFS boyfriend Michael recently opened up about his time on the show, admitting the couple actually broke the rules.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Michael explained that the couples weren’t supposed to get to know each other when the cameras weren’t rolling.

The former PE teacher said: “One of the weirdest things, when we were on MAFS, was that they didn't film all day, so when the camera crew left [at night], they told us, ‘Don't learn anything about each other, don't really talk to each other because it needs to be on camera.’

“If you have a fight, you need to stop mid-fight, call the producer so they can bring the camera and can start recording... then you've got to keep going with the fight!”

He added that he and Martha ‘broke that rule’ during their season.

