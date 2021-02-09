Married at First Sight Australia's Billy Vincent is unrecognisable now after transformation

Married at First Sight's Billy Vincent looks totally different now. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Billy Vincent has undergone a transformation since his time on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season six has got us totally hooked.

While the show originally aired back in 2019 in Oz, everyone here in the UK is only just watching the drama unfold.

And one man who found himself at the centre of the drama was contestant Billy Vincent, who was originally paired with Susie Bradley.

Let’s just say they didn’t find love at first sight. In fact, they pretty much argued the whole time.

Susie and Billy came to blows on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Things went from bad to worse when Susie accused Billy of lying about keeping sugar in his apartment, before they finally decided to go their separate ways.

Two years on from the explosive argument, now Billy has given himself a totally new look.

The personal trainer - who lives in Byron Bay - regularly shares modelling photos on his Instagram page.

And he’s now sporting scruffy beard and longer hair, as well as a more grown-up style.

Back on MAFS, Billy hit the headlines when he walked out on Susie, calling her a ‘rude, obnoxious, nasty, woman.’

He brutally added: “I don't mean to be spiteful or anything, but this experience has been one of the worst of my life.”

Billy also accused Susie of secretly texting her now-boyfriend Todd Carney during filming, but she denied this.

When he was asked by a fan if the pair still spoke, Billy responded: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result... talking with Susie again would be insanity.”

Susie has also hit back at her ex, claiming Billy only went on the show to ‘further his career’.

She told Nova 100: “Billy is legitimately an actor, he did a degree at university so from the very beginning he made it quite clear that he was on the show to further his career.”

