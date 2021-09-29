Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up

29 September 2021, 09:11

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK
Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

MAFS UK fans think Marilyse and Franky have split up after some big clues on the show...

Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan haven’t had an easy ride on Married at First Sight.

While they seemed to hit it off from the get go, the couple have since clashed over their family values and their living situations.

And the couple hit another bump in the road this week when Marilyse admitted she didn’t want to have children with her husband.

Franky and Marilyse were matched on MAFS UK
Franky and Marilyse were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

At the last dinner party, Franky asked his wife: "Do you want to have a child with me?"

Marilyse replied: "Right now, the answer is no. I do not want a child right now. I've got two children that are older and healthy, and I'm happy.

"I've never wanted a child this early with somebody."

This awkward encounter could mean the end for the pair, with MAFS UK fans also spotting some other clues over on Instagram.

During the series, the MAFS couples on the show have been regularly sharing photos of one another on social media, but Franky and Mariylse seem to have shared more group shots.

Marilyse and Franky have had some arguments on MAFS UK
Marilyse and Franky have had some arguments on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Franky has continued to post work out videos and photos with the rest of the cast, while his last selfie with his wife was all the way back at the beginning of September.

Marilyse is also not giving much away on Instagram, choosing not to responding to any comments from her followers.

One other big deal breaker is the fact Franky currently lives in Dubai, while his wife lives in a small village in Yorkshire.

On Tuesday, Marilyse admitted to her husband: “‘I hope I haven’t disappointed you that I do have children and that I can’t move to Dubai.

Franky responded: “Everybody in life says ideally this and ideally that. I also said ideally maybe she doesn’t have kids."

Marilyse later told the cameras: “To be honest with you, I was offended because, you know, I have got children and I don’t want that to be a problem. I don’t like to waste time. Maybe we’re not meant to be. Maybe this isn’t right for me.

“Obviously I didn’t realise that ideally you didn’t want someone with children,” Marilyse said to Franky back at their date.”

She added: "Just for your age I would expect someone that you met to have had kids.”

Viewers will have to wait and see if these two can work things out...

