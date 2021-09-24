How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

24 September 2021, 15:43

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight
Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

What age is Tayah from Married at First Sight UK? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight has well and truly got us gripped this autumn.

But while we‘ve already seen a fair few break ups, one couple who seem to be getting on amazingly is Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria.

The pair have had a pretty smooth ride during their time on the show and even dropped the L word after a few days.

But how old is Tayah? Here’s what you need to know about the MAFS UK star…

Married at First Sight's Tayah Victoria is 25-years-old
Married at First Sight's Tayah Victoria is 25-years-old. Picture: Instagram

How old is Tayah from Married at First Sight UK?

Tayah is 25-years-old and she hails from Hertfordshire.

Before joining the show she worked as an Estate Agent in Welwyn Garden City.

Tayah tied the knot with electrician Adam, 26, and the couple have been having a great time in each other’s company.

But during their ‘home stay’ week - where the couples visited each other’s families - Adam got a grilling from Tayah’s mother Rachel.

MAFS's Tayah has been getting on well with Adam
MAFS's Tayah has been getting on well with Adam. Picture: Channel 4

As they chatted about the MAFS UK process, Tayah told her mum: “It's been completely natural, every single day we've been laughing together.”

Adam added: “We just get along really well and we just seem to understand each other.”

Tayah then went on to admit she planned on relocating to be with her husband, continuing: “We've spoken about what we want and future plans and stuff. I will be making the move to Doncaster.”

Rachel was seemingly shocked by the news, asking her daughter: “What are you going to do? What are the job opportunities?”

She later confessed to the camera: “I was a bit taken aback by them saying they love each other. It seems very soon.

“I think they just need to reflect if this is what they really want to do.”

Viewers will have to wait and see what happens with Tayah and Adam, but there are positive signs the pair are still an item.

After sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram, one follower commented: “He’s a good bloke x,” to which Tayah responded: “He really is🙌🏽”.

Adam has also been dropping some hints after he liked some comments on social media including “Best couple!”, “You two are so lovely together,” and even “winners”.

