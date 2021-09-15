Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Are Ant and Alexis from Married at First Sight UK still together and where are they now? Here’s what you need to know…

There has been plenty of drama over on Married at First Sight UK.

And two people who have been at the centre of it are Alexis Economou and Ant Poole.

The pair both entered the series hoping to find love, but things didn’t exactly start off well for them.

While Ant’s partner Nikita was kicked off the show for ‘aggressive’ behaviour, Alexis and her partner Jordon Mundell decided to go their separate ways after their honeymoon.

Nikita was forced to leave Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

However, they then decided to pursue a new relationship together. So, are Ant and Alexis still together? Here’s what we know…

Are Alexis and Ant from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Ant and Alexis are still together, however there was clearly an attraction between the pair.

Alexis said Ant made her feel "giddy, like a child when you fancy someone", while Ant added there was a spark.

But Alexis may have hinted she is still single after she shared a photo on Instagram alongside fellow contestants Marlyse Corrigan and Amy Christophers.

She added the caption: "I hope you have all enjoyed watching MAFS this week.

"I’m so overwhelmed with the love & support from everyone, I honestly appreciate you all! I may not have found love but I found forever friendships! Love you girls!"

But this was before she rejoined the show with Ant, so viewers will have to wait and see what happens between these two…

Where is Alexis from Married at First Sight UK now?

Alexis appears to have gone back to modelling and regularly shares updates on Instagram.

She is seemingly living in London and having the best time with her friends and family.

There is no sign of Ant or any other man on her social media…

Where is Ant from Married at First Sight UK now?

Ant has also appeared to go back home to Manchester, which is pretty far away from Alexis in London…

He has also been modelling in his home city and posting lots of snaps on his social media.

Opening up about his romance with Alexis, he recently teased: “Can’t wait to see the new couple enter MAFS tonight 👀 wonder whoooo…”