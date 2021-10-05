Three Married At First Sight UK couples have already split off-screen

Only two couples from Married at First Sight UK are still together. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Which Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples are still together? Here's everything that happened after the show...

Things got very awkward during the Married at First Sight UK reunion on Monday when it was revealed two couples had already split.

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie declared they were willing to give things a proper go at the final commitment ceremony, but they have now gone their separate ways.

After Amy went home to Cornwall to spend time with family after the experiment, she accused her husband of ‘checking out’ of the relationship.

Josh and Amy have split after Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

“Something happened and that was it,” Amy told the experts, continuing: “10 days isn't a lot, and I'm sorry if you can lose your feelings in 10 days, then were they even f**king real?”

Amy went on to admit she had been in love with Josh, continuing: “I still have a lot of feelings.”

To which Josh replied: “I have a heart obviously, but there comes a time when enough is enough and if you're not compatible with someone and you're not compatible.”

Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson also faced a rocky time outside of the experiment as they also decided to go their separate ways.

Morag claimed that Luke ‘hadn’t called her once’ since the cameras stopped rolling, while Luke admitted he was trying to force something that wasn’t there.

He later added that he had never loved her, before expert Mel Schilling was forced to step in.

“I can't change. I am who I am,” Luke said. “I feel these things. I'm over it. I just feel used.”

And there’s another shock in store for viewers as it turns out Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have also split.

Despite declaring their love for one another at the reunion, less than a month after it was filmed they have now decided to call things off.

Marilyse and Franky have reportedly split after the Married at First Sight reunion. Picture: Instagram

Franky has since chosen to move back to the UK from Dubai, with a source telling The Sun: "It's all over between Marilyse and Franky.

"They're very private about their relationship so it has come as a shock to a lot of people.

"No one knows what really went on, but Franky is already back in Dubai for a fresh start."

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Marilyse has been enjoying nights out with her co-stars.

She recently took to Instagram with a message about the experiment, writing: "It's sad that tonight is our final show, The Reunion.

Daniel and Matt have settled in Northern Ireland together. Picture: Instagram

"Life approximately ten weeks after filming our vow renewals.

"It was a special day to have everyone together for one last time and also hear about everyone's relationship... We hope you all enjoy the last show. Love to all the cast."

As for the other couples, Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria are still going strong, both regularly sharing sweet photos on social media.

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson have also decided to settle in Northern Ireland together after falling in love on the show.