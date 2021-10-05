Three Married At First Sight UK couples have already split off-screen

5 October 2021, 07:42 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 10:50

Only two couples from Married at First Sight UK are still together
Only two couples from Married at First Sight UK are still together. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Which Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples are still together? Here's everything that happened after the show...

Things got very awkward during the Married at First Sight UK reunion on Monday when it was revealed two couples had already split.

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie declared they were willing to give things a proper go at the final commitment ceremony, but they have now gone their separate ways.

After Amy went home to Cornwall to spend time with family after the experiment, she accused her husband of ‘checking out’ of the relationship.

Josh and Amy have split after Married at First Sight UK
Josh and Amy have split after Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

“Something happened and that was it,” Amy told the experts, continuing: “10 days isn't a lot, and I'm sorry if you can lose your feelings in 10 days, then were they even f**king real?”

Amy went on to admit she had been in love with Josh, continuing: “I still have a lot of feelings.”

To which Josh replied: “I have a heart obviously, but there comes a time when enough is enough and if you're not compatible with someone and you're not compatible.”

Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson also faced a rocky time outside of the experiment as they also decided to go their separate ways.

Morag claimed that Luke ‘hadn’t called her once’ since the cameras stopped rolling, while Luke admitted he was trying to force something that wasn’t there.

He later added that he had never loved her, before expert Mel Schilling was forced to step in.

“I can't change. I am who I am,” Luke said. “I feel these things. I'm over it. I just feel used.”

And there’s another shock in store for viewers as it turns out Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have also split.

Despite declaring their love for one another at the reunion, less than a month after it was filmed they have now decided to call things off.

Marilyse and Franky have reportedly split after the Married at First Sight reunion
Marilyse and Franky have reportedly split after the Married at First Sight reunion. Picture: Instagram

Franky has since chosen to move back to the UK from Dubai, with a source telling The Sun: "It's all over between Marilyse and Franky.

"They're very private about their relationship so it has come as a shock to a lot of people.

"No one knows what really went on, but Franky is already back in Dubai for a fresh start."

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Marilyse has been enjoying nights out with her co-stars.

She recently took to Instagram with a message about the experiment, writing: "It's sad that tonight is our final show, The Reunion.

Daniel and Matt have settled in Northern Ireland together
Daniel and Matt have settled in Northern Ireland together. Picture: Instagram

"Life approximately ten weeks after filming our vow renewals.

"It was a special day to have everyone together for one last time and also hear about everyone's relationship... We hope you all enjoy the last show. Love to all the cast."

As for the other couples, Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria are still going strong, both regularly sharing sweet photos on social media.

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson have also decided to settle in Northern Ireland together after falling in love on the show.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Ryan Hawley starred in Silent Witness

Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley unrecognisable in first TV role since leaving soap
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

Trending on Heart

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Arlene Phillips set to replace John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice

Arlene Phillips set to replace John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2021

The Married at First Sight Australia season eight cast

What is the Married At First Sight Australia prize?

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 was filmed in 2020

When was Married at First Sight Australia season eight filmed?
Here's the Married at First Sight Australia season 8 episode guide

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down for millions

Why are WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook not working?

Lifestyle

Squid Game honeycomb candy recipe

Squid Game cookie recipe: how to make the game two biscuits

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2021: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Lifestyle

It's unlikely that Maid will be renewed for season two

Maid season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Netflix

You can watch all episodes of Midnight Mass season one on Netflix now

Midnight Mass season two: will there be a second series of the show?

Netflix

Maid is based on a memoir written by Stephanie Land

Is Netflix's Maid based on a true story?

Netflix

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

Rats caught crawling over uncovered pastries at supermarket bakery

Lifestyle