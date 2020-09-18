Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sean Thomsen now?

Where is Sean from Married at First Sight Australia now and what did he say about the show in his book? Here's what we know...

Married At First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with 11 couples hoping to find The One.

Originally airing back in 2018, the series sees brave contestants partnered up by a group of experts based on all the information they have given.

And one man who definitely caused some drama during his time on the show was railway technician Sean Thomsen.

Originally paired with 31-year-old executive assistant Blair, the pair seemed to hit it off.

But unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and Sean, 35, swiftly voted to leave the marriage after they spent the night together.

So, where is Sean now and what happened to him after MAFS? Here's what we know...

Where is Sean from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After the series ended, Sean started a relationship with co-star Tracey Jewel and they stayed together for five months before splitting.

It's unclear whether he is still single, or dating someone new.

Flash forward two years, and Sean has since gone on to write a ‘tell-all’ book about the process called ‘Married Lies… Secrets Behind Reality TV’.

The memoir - which was published in January - claims to take an ‘in depth look at TV’ and blasts MAFS as 'the fakest reality show', as well as ‘manipulated and storyboarded’.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this year, Sean said: “It's finally done. I'm really, really proud of it. I spent a year and a half putting it together. It's a proper book. It's not a pamphlet.

“It goes through the step by step process, of the auction process, getting cast, getting your hopes up. Going, oh my god, my character is… I'm gonna be so loved and admired.

“I'm a good guy, how can this possibly go bad for me? Then going through the process and going behind the scenes... It breaks down [that process].”

Elsewhere in the book, Sean also called on other former cast members to share their own experiences.

He continued: “I've had several interviews with several other cast mates getting their perspective on the show as well.

“It's a really in depth look at reality TV. That's one of the main questions I get asked. Is that all real?

“Are the relationships that happen, are they all real? That book answers all that and more.”

