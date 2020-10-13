Married at First Sight UK: Where was the series filmed and what location was the wedding?

Married at First Sight UK was filmed across the country. Picture: Channel 4/ Eastwell Manor

Where do the MAFS couples live and where was the show filmed? Find out everything...

Married at First Sight UK has returned for a new series this October.

The Australian version of the dating series hit our screens over the summer, and now we’re all completely hooked.

And viewers have already met the likes of Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David who are all hoping to find their perfect match.

Despite there only being two couples this year, there is sure to be just as much drama as they decided whether to continue the rest of their lives together or file for divorce.

So, where were the Married at First Sight UK weddings filmed? Here’s what we know…

Eastwell Manor in Ashford Kent. Picture: Eastwell Manor

Where is Married at First Sight UK filmed?

The Married at First Sight UK weddings were filmed at the Eastwell Manor in Ashford Kent.

This is where Shareen and David, and Michelle and Owen first met each other and tied the knot on the same day.

The spa hotel is four miles from Ashford International station and overlooks beautiful lawns.

Because the weddings were filmed before nationwide lockdown in March, the couples’ friends and family were all able to enjoy the stunning property.

Where do the Married at First Sight contestants live?

The rest of the filming took place in each contestant’s house.

Michelle comes from Hastings, while Owen is from Sheffield. The couple were forced to isolate together in Owen’s parents’ house during the height of the pandemic.

Shareen lives in Llanelli in Wales and David is from Solihull.

The Channel 4 show was supposed to follow four couples on their journey to love, but two of the weddings were forced to cancel because of the pandemic.

All venues had to close their doors in mid March which is why producers could not marry the other two couples.