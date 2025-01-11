Who is Bush on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

On Air Now
Who is Bush? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
Masked Singer is back on our screens and viewers are keen to know who Bush is, as they continue to excel in the competition.
So far they've stumped judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama, however viewers at home have suggested some famous faces that may be the true identity of Bush.
Stacey Solomon, Natalie Cassidy, Fern Britton and even Idris Elba have been suggested, but who is Bush?
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Bush really is on The Masked Singer.
It is currently unknown who Bush is on The Masked Singer, as per the rules of the game their face and name will be revealed when they are evicted rom the competition.
However viewers at home and the judges have been collating clues to decipher who the elusive celebrity may really be.
Here's all the clues Bush has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Bush performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:
Davina McCall's guesses: Catherine O'Hara
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Billie Piper
Maya Jama guesses: Idris Elba
Mo Gilligan guesses: Stacey Solomon
Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Bush could be: