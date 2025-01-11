Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Pandora Christie 7pm - 11pm
11 January 2025, 18:30
Who is Kingfisher? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
Kingfisher has been serenading us with their dulcet tones on The Masked Singer, but who is this talented celebrity?
Judges Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross have made various guesses as to who they may be, and viewers have also thrown some names into the mix.
While famous faces such as Harry Hill, Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer and Alan Titchmarsh have been suggested, we've collated the clues Kingfisher has given towards their true identity.
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Kingfisher really is on The Masked Singer.
As Kingfisher is still in the competition, it is currently unknown who they truly are. As per the rules of the game, the audience will have to wait until the celebrity has been eliminated from The Masked Singer to discover their identity.
Despite this, many viewers have been keeping track of Kingfisher's clues and think they may have discovered who the secret celeb is.
Here's all the clues Kingfisher has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Kingfisher performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:
Davina McCall's guesses: Paul Whitehouse
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Alan Titchmarsh
Maya Jama guesses: Harry Redknapp
Mo Gilligan guesses: Chris Packham
Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Kingfisher could be: