Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Kingfisher is one of the stars on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Kingfisher? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Kingfisher has been serenading us with their dulcet tones on The Masked Singer, but who is this talented celebrity?

Judges Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross have made various guesses as to who they may be, and viewers have also thrown some names into the mix.

While famous faces such as Harry Hill, Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer and Alan Titchmarsh have been suggested, we've collated the clues Kingfisher has given towards their true identity.

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Kingfisher really is on The Masked Singer.

Kingfisher is hoping to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Kingfisher on The Masked Singer?

As Kingfisher is still in the competition, it is currently unknown who they truly are. As per the rules of the game, the audience will have to wait until the celebrity has been eliminated from The Masked Singer to discover their identity.

Despite this, many viewers have been keeping track of Kingfisher's clues and think they may have discovered who the secret celeb is.

Kingfisher's identity is currently unknown. Picture: ITV

What clues has Kingfisher given on The Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Kingfisher has shared on The Masked Singer:

Kingfishers can fly all over, enjoying the great outdoors

I’m no warbler, but I have been known to showcase my kingfisher chorus from time to time

Kingfishers don’t fish for kings but I have caught a price or two in my time

Fishing and planting, digging and mowing, to reap the rewards, you’d better get sowing

The songs that Kingfisher performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:

Week 1: 'Rainbow Connection' by Kenneth Ascher and Paul Williams

Who do people think Kingfisher is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: Paul Whitehouse

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Alan Titchmarsh

Maya Jama guesses: Harry Redknapp

Mo Gilligan guesses: Chris Packham

Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Kingfisher could be: