Is Elsa gay in Frozen 2 and who is the Disney character's girlfriend?

Frozen fans believe Elsa is gay and that the new film will reveal her girlfriend. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Since the release of the first Frozen 2 trailer, fans have been questioning whether Queen Elsa is gay – here’s what we know.

Frozen 2 is set to be released into cinemas in the UK this November, with fans eagerly awaiting the second instalment from the story of sisters Queen Elsa and Princess Anna.

Unfortunately, the first trailer released for the film raised more questions than it answered, including ‘Is Elsa gay?’

Following the release of the trailer, fan theories started to circle that Elsa is gay and that the second film will introduce her girlfriend.

So, is Elsa gay? Will we meet her girlfriend in Frozen 2 and what have the writers said about it?

The new Frozen film has got everyone guessing. Picture: Disney

The writers of Frozen 2 have kept the plot of the new film secret, and therefore have not commented on the speculation of Elsa’s sexuality.

However, fans are eager for the theory to become true after spotting an unknown red head in the latest trailer.

Many fans believe the unnamed girl in the trailer, who can be seen for only seconds, is Elsa’s girlfriend.

One fan commented: “Listen, this is Elsa’s girlfriend and she has autumn powers. That’s it, that’s the tweet. Thank you for coming to my ted talk.”

Another added: “Please be Elsa's girlfriend please be Elsa's girlfriend please be Elsa's girlfriend.”

People believe this unknown character is Elsa's girlfriend. Picture: Disney

However, others pointed out that the character looked a little too young to be Elsa’s partner.

While fans continue to speculate and hope for Elsa’ sexuality to be revealed, actress Idina Menzel - who plays Elsa – has had her say on the rumours.

Talking to PrideSource, she said: “I can’t promise anybody that that’s what’s gonna happen...

“But deep down am I really happy that it’s causing people to talk about it and have these kinds of conversations? Yeah, I am.”

