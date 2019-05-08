New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies. Picture: Star Wars, Lucas Film

The new trilogy won't feature any of the main Skywalker saga characters

When will the new Star Wars movies be released?

Disney have released their movie release schedule through to 2023, with a host of new additions including the FOUR Avatar sequels.

Star Wars Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker - will be released in cinemas in December, 2019. It will bring the Skywalker saga to a close, with the new trilogy expected to focus on a different part of the galaxy.

Disney are set to dominate Christmas by alternating Star Wars and Avatar movies each December over a six-year period.

The first Star Wars movie will arrive in 2022, with the second following in 2024, and the third coming in 2026.

Who will star in the upcoming Star Wars trilogy?

Don't expect to see many familiar faces in the new Star Wars trilogy with producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirming to EW that the films will take place either in the distant past or future from the existing movies.

She explained: "I think this is a huge opportunity to step into the galaxy in a little bit different part of the timeline.

“And we’re taking the time to really look at where this is going from the standpoint of a saga. We’re not just looking at what the next three movies might be, or talking about this in terms of a trilogy. We’re looking at: What is the next decade of storytelling?”

It had long been rumoured that a spin-off movie focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi's time on Tattooine was in the works, with actor Ewan McGregor even expressing interest in reprising the role of the wise Jedi.

However, it's thought that any spin-off origin movies have been canned following the lacklustre performance of 2018's Han Solo movie.

Who is directing the new movies?

It's previously been reported that director Rian Johnson - who helmed Star Wars: The Last Jedi - had been developing a series of movies set in a galaxy far, far away.

He's said to be "working in tandem" with Game of Thrones show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, according to Kathleen Kennedy.

It's thought that this is a separate string of movies, but could be released between the already announced trilogy.

Kathleen said: "As they finish Game of Thrones, they’re going to segue into Star Wars.. They’re working very closely with Rian.”