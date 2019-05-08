Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

8 May 2019, 17:30

Tony Soprano's character is set to be reprised
Tony Soprano's character is set to be reprised. Picture: Getty

A prequel to The Sopranos is set to drop in the UK, starring James Gandolfini's teenage son Michael as Tony Soprano. Here's everything you need to know...

After leaving fans guessing with a dramatic finale back in 2007, Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano is back for a prequel of legendary series The Sopranos.

Obviously, expectations for the film titled The Many Saints of Newark are high, but judging by the castlist and first-look at the set, it's definitely in good hands.

So, when exactly does the prequel come out? What characters does the plot focus on? And who will be playing iconic mobsters Tony Soprano and Dickie Moltisanti?

When will The Sopranos prequel be released?

The prequel to the acclaimed HBO series will hit screens on September 25th 2020, more than 13 years after the original ended following six seasons.

In April 2019, months of filming started in New Jersey at the heart of it all: Newark.

Speaking about being back in the home of The Sopranos, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission Steven Gorelick said: "This show is practically a religion in New Jersey.

“We're thrilled to have them back."

The Sopranos will be returning in September 2020
The Sopranos will be returning in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Who’s in the cast?

Following the death of actor James Gandolfini in 2013, his teenage son Michael will be following in his dad’s footsteps by playing a younger Tony Soprano.

This week, the first photos from the set made their way online which see 19-year-old Michael in New York City channelling a 60s Mafia boss in a leather coat and high-waisted trousers.

The film features an all-star cast that includes Alessandro Nivola set to portray Dickie Moltisanti as well as Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal.

The likes of Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, and Leslie Odom, Jr. will also be joining the cast, although their characters are being kept under wraps.

What's the Sopranos prequel about?

Though plot details haven’t been released yet, The Many Saints of Newark will be set in the era of the Newark race riots in the 1960s.

The riots began after a black Newark resident died in police custody which led to members of the black community clashing with the police before Italian gangsters joined in the fighting.

It’s also thought that Alessandro Nivola’s character of Dickie Moltisanti — the father of Christopher — will be the main character in the story.

What has Michael Gandolfini said about continuing the legacy of his dad?

Speaking about the huge task of father’s footsteps in the upcoming film, Michael has said that it was ‘a profound honour’ has he is grateful to be allowed to take on the role which made his father famous.

At the time of casting, he revealed: “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

Series writer and producer Terence Winter has also said he has faith Michael will do the role justice, adding: “I’ve known Michael since he was a baby. He’s hugely talented, like his dad. But those are big shoes to fill.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes
Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise
Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019: start date, rumoured contestants and GOSSIP
Megan Barton-Hanson spoke to Heart about All New Monty 2019

Megan Barton-Hanson says she’s “like a dad at a disco” as she strips off for the All New Monty

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up
Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

The incredible lip and nail art has attracted thousands of likes and comments

Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

Beauty

Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall

Meghan Markle wears hair in loose waves and opts for natural glam makeup for royal baby photocall

Royals

Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Celebrities

Kerry Katona has pleaded guilty to not sending her child to school

Kerry Katona fined £875 after her child missed 45 days of school without explanation

News