Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

Tony Soprano's character is set to be reprised. Picture: Getty

A prequel to The Sopranos is set to drop in the UK, starring James Gandolfini's teenage son Michael as Tony Soprano. Here's everything you need to know...

After leaving fans guessing with a dramatic finale back in 2007, Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano is back for a prequel of legendary series The Sopranos.

Obviously, expectations for the film titled The Many Saints of Newark are high, but judging by the castlist and first-look at the set, it's definitely in good hands.

So, when exactly does the prequel come out? What characters does the plot focus on? And who will be playing iconic mobsters Tony Soprano and Dickie Moltisanti?

When will The Sopranos prequel be released?

The prequel to the acclaimed HBO series will hit screens on September 25th 2020, more than 13 years after the original ended following six seasons.

In April 2019, months of filming started in New Jersey at the heart of it all: Newark.

Speaking about being back in the home of The Sopranos, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission Steven Gorelick said: "This show is practically a religion in New Jersey.

“We're thrilled to have them back."

The Sopranos will be returning in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Who’s in the cast?

Following the death of actor James Gandolfini in 2013, his teenage son Michael will be following in his dad’s footsteps by playing a younger Tony Soprano.

This week, the first photos from the set made their way online which see 19-year-old Michael in New York City channelling a 60s Mafia boss in a leather coat and high-waisted trousers.

The film features an all-star cast that includes Alessandro Nivola set to portray Dickie Moltisanti as well as Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal.

The likes of Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, and Leslie Odom, Jr. will also be joining the cast, although their characters are being kept under wraps.

What's the Sopranos prequel about?

Though plot details haven’t been released yet, The Many Saints of Newark will be set in the era of the Newark race riots in the 1960s.

The riots began after a black Newark resident died in police custody which led to members of the black community clashing with the police before Italian gangsters joined in the fighting.

It’s also thought that Alessandro Nivola’s character of Dickie Moltisanti — the father of Christopher — will be the main character in the story.

What has Michael Gandolfini said about continuing the legacy of his dad?

Speaking about the huge task of father’s footsteps in the upcoming film, Michael has said that it was ‘a profound honour’ has he is grateful to be allowed to take on the role which made his father famous.

At the time of casting, he revealed: “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

Series writer and producer Terence Winter has also said he has faith Michael will do the role justice, adding: “I’ve known Michael since he was a baby. He’s hugely talented, like his dad. But those are big shoes to fill.”